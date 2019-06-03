police-tape-
The Mall Of America Attacker Sentenced To 19 Years In Prison

June 3, 2019 - 5:55 pm by Shenequa Golding

A Minneapolis man who threw a child over a third-floor balcony inside the Mall of America has been sentenced to 19 years in prison.

According to reports, Emmanuel Aranda showed little emotion inside the courtroom Monday (June 3) as he learned his fate. Aranda pled guilty to premeditated first-degree murder.

Local police say Aranda went to the mall on April 12 "looking for someone to kill." The 24-year-old grew irate at his failed attempts at picking up women. Initially, he wanted to kill a woman but chose a 5-year-old boy instead.

The victim survived the 39-foot-fall but has since had several surgeries for head trauma and broken bones. While the boy's parents remain anonymous, they say their son's recovery has been slow but miraculous.

The child's father read a victim impact statement in court, calling him "evil" but still forgave him.

"Your act was evil and selfish, you chose to listen to the worst parts of yourself that day," the boy's father said in a statement read by prosecutor Cheri Ann Townsend. "You chose evil over good and chose to take your hate and hurt out on my precious boy. That is where your impact on us stops, you will take nothing more from us."

Self-Made: Jay-Z Officially Named Hip-Hop's First Billionaire

maleah-davis-remains-found-arkansas
Remains Found In Arkansas Confirmed To Be Missing 4-Year-Old Maleah Davis

One month after Maleah Davis' disappearance became the center of media attention, law enforcement officials confirmed remains found Friday (May 31) belong to the missing 4-year-old.

According to reports, Houston police journeyed to Arkansas where the child's remains were found inside of a black garbage bag. Little Maleah's cause of death is still pending an autopsy.

"We are all saddened by the confirmation of the identification of the remains," Houston Police Chief Acevedo said in a statement Monday. (June 3) "However, we are heartened by the fact this sweet child can now receive the proper burial she deserved."

Maleah was last seen with her mother's ex-fiance Derion Venice. Maleah's mother went out of town and left her daughter in Venice'care. Venice told authorities he was knocked unconscious by three men who took Maleah during a carjacking. Acevedo quickly shared he didn't believe Venice's version of events.

On May 11, seven days after Maleah went missing, authorities found the family car in Missouri City, Texas, while trained cadaver-sniffing dogs detected human remains in the car. Venice was arrested shortly thereafter and charged with tampering with evidence.

Acevedo promised police and prosecutors would work "to ensure the person(s) responsible for her death, and the attempted cover-up of her death, are held accountable to the fullest extent of the law."

strip-club-sign
Catholic School Principal Arrested At A D.C. Strip Club While On A Class Field Trip

A Lousiana Catholic school principal resigned after he was arrested at a strip club during a school field trip to the nation's capital.

Police were called to Archibald's Gentlemen's Club at about 2:20 a.m. ET Friday (May 31) in regards to "an intoxicated man refusing to pay his bill." A police report says, Michael Comeau, 47, was located standing in a roadway "refusing to move."  He was asked "multiple" times but would not move.

According to a statement from the Diocese, the incident occurred while students were at their hotel rooms under the supervision of other school officials. Comeau was arrested on counts of public intoxication and possession of an open container of alcohol.

Along with resigning from Holy Family Catholic School, Comeau, who worked as a reserve officer at the Brusly Police for six months also handed in his resignation papers.

Comeau was a rising star in the local education system. For six years, he taught at Waller Elementary School in Bossier City. USA Today named him one of the 20 outstanding teachers and he earned the prestigious Milken Educator Award, which comes with a $25,000 stipend.

The Milken Award recognized his ability to turn “low-achieving students” into “high-achieving learners.” It appears the organization has also removed him from their website listing of award winners.

scottie-pippen-suing-5-year-old-parent-damage-florida-mansion
Scottie Pippen Is Suing A 5-Year-Old And Her Parents For Defacing His Florida Mansion

Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen is suing a 5-year-old and her parents for allegedly defacing his Florida mansion. According to reports, Pippen amended his lawsuit against lawyer turned stand-up comedian Lindsay Glazer-Woloshin to include their child.

Pippen says the girl vandalized his Ft. Lauderdale home with crayons and markers and that her actions are proof Glazer-Woloshin and husband Jacob Woloshin aren't good parents.

Pippen, 53, is seeking $109,317.62 to reimburse his trust. The former Chicago Bulls player also added negligence and vicarious liability to the original suit.

Glazer Woloshin reportedly entered into a rental agreement with Pippen's trust to move his family into the furnished mansion, which at the time was on sale for $10 million. The couple moved in with their daughter, a cat, a dog, and a nanny/housekeeper.

A $50,000 security deposit was paid, but it reportedly doesn't come close to covering the damages made to the mansion, which also include damage to the front gate, countless cabinets, and furniture ruined because the couple allegedly allowed the pets to urinate on them.

The Woloshins’ attorney, Marc A. Kuperman acknowledged his client may have damaged some things, but not to the extent Pippen is alleging.

