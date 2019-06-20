University Of Birmingham Hold Degree Congregations
Getty Images

Woman Named Marijuana Pepsi Defies Naysayers, Earns Ph.D In Higher Education

June 20, 2019 - 9:10 am by VIBE

Congrats are in order for Marijuana Pepsi Vandyck, a 46-year-old woman who now holds a Ph.D in higher education from Cardinal Stritch University.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Vandyck has been studying for her doctorate for eight months, and she’s quite excited to be called “Dr. Marijuana.”

"People make such a big deal out of it, I couldn't get away from it," she said of her given name. Growing up, Vandyck (neé Jackson), was teased by classmates, bosses, teachers and many others. However, her mother wanted to give her a name that would “take her around the world,” and she refused to shorten or change it.

“As much as people blamed and judged her mother for the name, Marijuana credits her mom with making her the strong, balanced, entrepreneurial woman she is today,” the Sentinel writes. "She interviewed black students at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, where she received her bachelor's degree, about the effect of their distinctly black names on their treatment by teachers and on their academic achievement. The young people were eager to talk on this topic.”

When asked about her thoughts on the legalization of the herb marijuana, Mrs. Vandyck says that she is more concerned about individuals who serve time for marijuana-related offenses.

“I would like to see all their sentences overturned,” she continues. “These people were locked up for making money from the sale of marijuana, and now that the government has figured out ways to make the money themselves, it is 'legal' and, further, encouraged."
Her advice? Don’t let anything hold you back.

“That's my big thing. Don't use that as an excuse. Use that as a steppingstone to keep on going. Leave those people behind and then you reach back. Each one reach one. Reach back and pull somebody else up."

Inspiring!

Philadelphia 76ers v Miami Heat
Michael Reaves

Dwyane Wade Responds To Criticism Of Supporting His Son At Miami Pride

Dwyane Wade had a brilliant response to the criticism he received for supporting his youngest son at the Miami Pride parade earlier this year.

As you may remember, Wade's 12-year-old son was pictured with his stepmom, Gabrielle Union, at the Miami Beach Pride parade in Apr. 2019. Although Wade was busy with his NBA season, he showed love and support to his child on social media, triggering a slew of nasty and insensitive remarks.

Despite the negative feedback, Wade feels as though he did the right thing and spoke candidly about his family and how he views parenthood.

"I don’t really talk about it much because it’s Zion’s story to tell," Wade told Variety in a new interview published Tuesday (June 18). "I think as a family, we should support each other. That’s our job. And my job as a father is to facilitate their lives and to support them and be behind them in whatever they want to do."

He also encouraged other parents to embrace who their kids are. "They are all different, and I have to get to know them and where they are. I have to say to most parents, get to know your kids," he added. "Don’t put your wants and needs on them."

He continued: "I’m very uneasy about accolades that come from supporting my kids or the negativity that comes from it. I’m doing what every parent has to do. Once you bring kids into this world, you become unselfish. It’s my job to be their role model, to be their voice in my kids’ lives, to let them know you can conquer the world. So, go and be your amazing self and we’re going to sit back and just love you."

Watch Dwyane Wade's full thoughts in the video below.

Dwyane Wade was surprised that his love for his son resulted in some backlash on social media https://t.co/yk4kuCE3nA pic.twitter.com/KAWEmQjEGZ

— Variety (@Variety) June 18, 2019

Lil-Nas-X-Panini-New-Music
Rapper Lil Nas X Visits Music Choice on May 01, 2019 in New York City.
Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Lil Nas X Comes Alive In The Night Time With New Single "Panini"

Lil Nas X isn't on the old town road anymore.

The breakout artist behind the chart-topping single "Old Town Road" has followed up with "Panini," which feels like a distant cousin to Travis Scott's tasty hits. Produced by Dot da Genius (Kid Cudi, Kanye West) and Take a Daytrip (Sheck Wes, 6ix9ine), the short but enjoyable track is a solid glimpse of his genre-bending abilities.

The 20-year-old shows off his strong ear with "Panini" being an interpolation of Nirvana's 1991 track, "In Bloom." On Thursday (June 20), the artist took to Twitter to praise Frances Bean Cobain, the daughter of the late Kurt Cobain for her blessing.

panini interpolates parts of nirvana’s “in bloom”. special thank you to frances bean cobain for this!! 🖤

— nope (@LilNasX) June 20, 2019

Nas X is clearly an artist that isn't bound to any musical genre so, it will be interesting to see which different kinds of paths his EP will take. In an interview with Zane Lowe on Beats 1 (still donning his cowboy hat) he expressed his desire to see Drake hop on a remix of the newly released single.

 

"I really want this to happen, I already know it's going to happen [for] Drake to get on the remix of "Panini," he said. When it comes to his upcoming EP 7, the says it's worth something listening very closely to.

"I want you to picture listening to every single thing," he said. "You can't just listen and be on your phone the whole time 'cause you might miss something. It's going to be great, you're going to love it and you're going to relax. Lil Nas X isn't going anywhere anytime soon."

Stream "Panini" here and watch the audio presentation below.

philadelphia-cops-removed-racist-fb-posts
Mark Makela

72 Philadelphia Cops Moved To Desk Duty After Racist Facebook Posts

Several dozen Philadelphia cops were taken off the streets and moved to desk duty after an investigation unearthed racist and offensive Facebook post made by the officers in question.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports advocates published a database that cataloged the posts in late May. Although all 72 officers haven't been disciplined yet, Philadelphia Police Commissioner, Richard Ross expects the officers will face internal consequences and several to be fired.

“Of all the things we have to contend with in this police department, of all the issues that we have to deal with, this is one we certainly could have done without,” Ross said during the press conference Tuesday (June. 18).

Ross' comments were made after a violent Fathers Day weekend that resulted in 28 people shot and five people dying.

With 3,100 posts tracing back to the Philadelphia cops, the investigation is being conducted by the department's Internal Affairs division and Ballard Spahr law firm. The racist posts were brought to light thanks to the Plain View Project. Founded in 2017 by a team of Philadelphia attorneys, they created a research database of social media posts made by officers in the community that displays violence, racism, and bigotry.

While the investigation will be extensive as it is going through a list of stages, Ross adds that "We are trying to deal with some of the worst postings first."

Each post is being analyzed closely as they have to consider if they are protected by the First Amendment. If protected, there will be no further actions. If not, the next steps will be discussed.

Philadelphia Police Departments social media policy states that their employees "are prohibited from using ethnic slurs, profanity, personal insults; material that is harassing, defamatory, fraudulent, or discriminatory.”

It has not been announced how long the investigation will take.

