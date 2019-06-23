Marsai Martin Accepts "YoungStars" Award At BET Awards 2019
Marsai Martin continues to inspire young girls around the world as the 14-year-old accepted the YoungStars honor at the BET Awards.
The producer accepted the honor on Sunday (June 23). Martin, visibly shocked, took to the stage to show love and appreciation her family while giving an honest thanks to her fans.
"Thank you so much. Of course, thank you BET, God of course. Thank you for every single day that I am breathing. I'm just so fortunate for wonderful parents," she said. "I love you guys thank you so much. I thank my family, my friends. Thank you for the young black girls that inspire me to keep moving forward for them."
Martin is the third youngest entertainer to accept a BET Award. Siblings Jaden and Willow Smith took home the honor simultaneously in 2011. The YoungStars award was created in 2010 to highlight young entertainers in the world of television, film, music, or sports who have made an impact in the industry.
Past winners include Keke Palmer and Martin's former Black-ish co-star Yara Shahidi.
Martin also managed to gift us with another memorable meme with her reaction to the award.
Marsai Martin has such a memeable face. #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/6x1n8ppf5M
— michael blackmon (@blackmon) June 24, 2019
Marsai Martin just gave us an new gif.
Someone send it. Y’all know what I was talking about. #BETAwards #spon @BETAwards
— Are You Valet? (@ScottieBeam) June 24, 2019
Marsai Martin almost gave us the meme again! #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/G0VsmLkNH8
— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 24, 2019
Me every time Lizzo reminds me im 100% that bitch pic.twitter.com/Tsdf7ZsD9I
— Jasmyn (@JasmynBeKnowing) June 24, 2019
When you go to McDonald’s and the ice cream machine actually works : pic.twitter.com/4of9T3wUhc
— BlackEntertainment🗣 (@IlovebeinBlack) June 24, 2019
Watch her acceptance speech here.