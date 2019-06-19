The Nokia Urban Music Festival With The Prince's Trust - Backstage
MJ Kim

Mathew Knowles Talks Colorism's Role In Beyoncé’s Music Career

June 19, 2019 - 1:49 pm by VIBE Staff

Mathew Knowles stopped by SiriusXM's "The Clay Cane Show" on Wednesday (June 19) where he discussed race relations in the music industry. During the interview, he specifically spoke about his daughter, Beyoncé, and how she may have benefited from having a lighter complexion.

"In the music industry there’s still segregation," Knowles said. "Programmers, especially at pop radio, [have] this imagery of what beauty looks like. They wanted that imagery to be the same as singing those records."

When asked if his daughter had benefited from not having dark skin, he said she had. "I think it would have affected her success," he added. Knowles then name-dropped former Destiny's Child member, Kelly Rowland, to explain how colorism plays a role in a musician's success.

"I use Kelly Rowland as an example. She’s a great example," he explained.  But you know, the great thing is Kelly did exceptional outside of America, especially in Australia. Kelly sold over four million records. She just got off script."

Listen to Matthew Knowles' comments on "The Clay Cane Show" below.

In This Story:

Popular

XXXTentacion Friend And Affiliate Reportedly Shot In The Head

From the Web

More on Vibe

2019 Billboard Music Awards - Show
Getty Images

Get Ready: Drake Confirms He's In 'Album Mode' On Instagram

The victory celebrations for his beloved Toronto Raptors have cooled down, and it looks like Drake is ready to get back to work. The 6 God posted a series of photos on his Instagram page confirming that he’s in the process of working on new material. The photos were shot by photographer Jamil GS.

The pics involve Champagne Papi on the phone in his office in front of a painting of Beyonce, as well as in a window-filled room that prominently displays the CN Tower in Toronto. In other shots, Drake is drinking wine in a pool and swimming while on vacation in Turks and Caicos, as well as postin’ up in the parking lot and golfing.

Drake released two new songs after the Raptors won the 2019 NBA Finals last week against the Golden State Warriors– "Omertà" and "Money in the Grave" featuring Rick Ross. He hinted at dropping new music during his during his Assassination Vacation Tour in April.

“I think what I’m going to do after this, is go home and I’mma make a new album so I can come back to London next year and so we can do this again,” he proclaimed to the crowd.

Check out the photos below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Album mode. A series of photos shot by @jamilgshere

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jun 19, 2019 at 10:12am PDT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Album mode. A series of photos shot by @jamilgshere

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jun 19, 2019 at 10:07am PDT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Album mode. A series of photos shot by @jamilgshere

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jun 19, 2019 at 10:05am PDT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Album Mode. A series of photos shot by @jamilgshere

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jun 19, 2019 at 10:03am PDT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Album Mode. A series of photos by @jamilgshere

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jun 19, 2019 at 10:01am PDT

Continue Reading

XXXTentacion Documentary Trailer Released, Fans Mark One-Year Anniversary Of Rapper’s Death

Fans will soon get a behind-the-scenes looks at the life of XXXTentacion.  To commemorate the one-year anniversary of his death, the slain rapper’s estate announced a new documentary and forthcoming posthumous album, Spin reports.

The chilling documentary trailer released Tuesday (June 18), includes an eerie message from the Florida native born, Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy.

“There’s definitely a difference between Jahseh Onfroy and XXXTentacion,” he says in the clip. “This is the story, this is the full story. And this is the last time I will tell it.”

XXXTentacion’s mother, Cleopatra Bernard,  marked the somber anniversary by sharing a photo of their final phone call, which took place hours before he was shot and killed.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

My hearts forever shattered 💔 6/18/18 last phone call.

A post shared by @ cleo_ohsojazzy on Jun 17, 2019 at 9:20pm PDT

Fans and fellow artists shared dedications to XXXTentacion on social media, and others flocked to the Florida  mausoleum where he’s buried.

One year ago 💔#LLJ #LLj🕊 #xxxtentacion pic.twitter.com/P6IT3sDGSu

— AssassinLord444🧛🏼‍♂️ (@AssassinLord44) June 17, 2019

tomorrow will mark the day , X life was taken from him. you miss you man.

I want to link up tomorrow @ a park in play music & smoke for jah ! if you in California! Pull up ! Let’s barbecue let’s have fun ! we miss you jah ! #xxxtentacion

— sincerely, tokyo 🎌 (@madeintyo) June 17, 2019

i can’t even begin to believe its been a year??? where the hell did time go? no, it can’t have been a year already😭 miss him so much. but i know he’s still with us. i really can feel it. his energy. his name will live FOREVER. also... here’s my fave edit... #xxxtentacion pic.twitter.com/DxC7dD2od9

— sabina!-🦋 (@fvcknxxx) June 18, 2019

The 20-year-old recording artist was gunned down in South Florida on June 18, 2018. Six months later, XXXTentacion’s estate released his third studio album, Skins. He went on to win a posthumous American Music Award and BET Award.

Watch the documentary trailer in the video above.

Continue Reading
Future Hndrxx Presents: The Wizrd Documentary
Jerritt Clark

Meek Mill And Future Announce Tour With YG And Megan Thee Stallion

Meek Mill and Future are hitting the road this summer, and they're bringing along some talented guests for the ride.

The pair are reportedly gearing up to co-headline the Legendary Nights Tour featuring YG, DJ Mustard, and Megan Thee Stallion.

The tour will kick off on Aug. 28 at St. Louis' Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, hitting a total of 24 cities, including Chicago, Washington DC, and Atlanta. The Legendary Nights Tour will conclude on Oct. 5 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas.

Fans will be able to purchase presale tickets through Citi and Tidal on Tuesday (June 18). The general public can buy tickets on Friday, June 21 at 10 a.m. on LiveNation.com.

Check out the full tour schedule below.

The Legendary Nights Tour:

Wed Aug 28, St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino, Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 30, Indianapolis, IN, Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center+

Sat Aug 3, Chicago, IL, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sun Sep 01, Detroit, MI, DTE Energy Music Theatre+

Tue Sep 03, Cincinnati, OH, Riverbend Music Center

Wed Sep 04, Cleveland, OH, Blossom Music Center

Fri Sep 06, Pittsburgh, PA, KeyBank Pavilion+

POST CONTINUES BELOW

Sun Sep 08, Boston, MA, Xfinity Center

Tue Sep 10, Hartford, CT, XFINITY Theatre

Wed Sep 11, Wantagh, NY, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Fri Sep 13, Philadelphia, PA, BB&T Pavilion

Sat Sep 14, Saratoga Springs, NY, Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Sun Sep 15, Buffalo, NY, Darien Lake Amphitheater

Tue Sep 17, Washington, DC, Jiffy Lube Live

Thu Sep 19, Raleigh, NC, Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Fri Sep 20, Virginia Beach, VA, Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater*

Sun Sep 22, Atlanta, GA, Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

Mon Sep 23, Tampa, FL, MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tue Sep 24, West Palm Beach, FL, Coral Sky Amphitheatre

Fri Sep 27, Austin, TX, Austin360 Amphitheater+

Sun Sep 29, Houston, TX, The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Tue Oct 01, Albuquerque, NM, Isleta Amphitheater

Thu Oct 03, Phoenix, AZ, Ak-Chin Pavilion

Sat Oct 05, Las Vegas, NV, Mandalay Bay Events Center+

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Music News

1d ago

Nipsey Hussle's Sister Debuts New Tattoo Dedicated To Brother

News

1d ago

Rihanna Stuns At Fenty Pop-Up Event In New York City

Features

1d ago

Living Outside ‘The Man Box’: A Look At Masculinity And Self-Care