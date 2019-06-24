Amazon's 'Free Meek' Docuseries Receives Premiere Date
Meek Mill says he has dedicated himself to criminal justice reform since his last charge for probation violation, and now the Philadelphia native is prepared to revisit that journey in a new docuseries. Set to premiere on Aug. 9 with Amazon Prime Video, Free Meek will feature commentary from Jay-Z, Van Jones, and more on their views of Mill's experience and millions of others like him who've become plagued by the criminal justice system.
Soundtracked by Mill's current songs off his Championships album, "What's Free?" and "Trauma," viewers witness a string of past and present footage that documents the 32-year-old's experience. The Roc Nation and The Intellectual Property Corporation-produced feature will also place a magnifying glass on the probation system and the fight for reformation.
On Twitter, Mill said he hopes his past will inspire people to join the movement. "Make me feel like all that pain was worth it if I can inspire people from it!" he tweeted. When announcing the launch of his REFORM Alliance initiative earlier this year, Mill also shared how his plight altered his career. "I got caught up in the system and every time I started to further my life with the music industry — from traveling the world, performing worldwide and actually making money to be able to provide for my family and take them out of their ruthless environment, every year or two was something that always brought me back to ground zero and it was probation and I always wondered what happened to people in situations worse than mine," he said.
Watch the full trailer below.