Meek Mill Becomes Co-Owner Of Lids

Meek Mill is taking a seat at the table or better yet, building his own. He's now the co-owner of sports apparel retailer Lids. Mill announced his new business venture in an interview with Business Insider on Wednesday (June 26).

The criminal justice advocate will be overseeing the company's creative strategy team and is set to release his own limited-edition line of hats in August. Moving into the territory of corporate ownership and investment, the Philadelphia native thanks one monumental individual.

He highlighted rapper and entrepreneur Jay-Z in being his influence and mentor as he embarks into the business industry. It all starts with foundation and building according to Mill who said he wants to follow the Roc Nation label founder's footsteps.

"He built businesses, and he built things that made him become the man who he is, that we could call a billionaire guy," he said.

Mill told the outlet that this is his "boss year" and he's right. The 32-year-old released his documentary trailer (June 23) that looks into the birth of the #FREEMEEK movement, the broken criminal justice system and his fight for freedom during his controversial imprisonment in 2017.

His latest album Championships also reportedly went platinum and fans are awaiting another musical testament from the rapper. When asked by Business Insider, he said, "I'm just trying to figure out how I'll come back and impress the people, keep people intrigued with what I have to say."

He'll be joining Future, YG and Megan Thee Stallion on the Legendary Nights Tour starting Aug. 28.