4th Annual TIDAL X: Brooklyn - Arrivals
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for TIDAL

Meek Mill Becomes Co-Owner Of Lids

June 26, 2019 - 1:37 pm by Alexis Reese

Meek Mill is taking a seat at the table or better yet, building his own. He's now the co-owner of sports apparel retailer Lids. Mill announced his new business venture in an interview with Business Insider on Wednesday (June 26).

The criminal justice advocate will be overseeing the company's creative strategy team and is set to release his own limited-edition line of hats in August. Moving into the territory of corporate ownership and investment, the Philadelphia native thanks one monumental individual.

He highlighted rapper and entrepreneur Jay-Z in being his influence and mentor as he embarks into the business industry. It all starts with foundation and building according to Mill who said he wants to follow the Roc Nation label founder's footsteps.

"He built businesses, and he built things that made him become the man who he is, that we could call a billionaire guy," he said.

Mill told the outlet that this is his "boss year" and he's right. The 32-year-old released his documentary trailer (June 23) that looks into the birth of the #FREEMEEK movement, the broken criminal justice system and his fight for freedom during his controversial imprisonment in 2017.

His latest album Championships also reportedly went platinum and fans are awaiting another musical testament from the rapper. When asked by Business Insider, he said, "I'm just trying to figure out how I'll come back and impress the people, keep people intrigued with what I have to say."

He'll be joining Future, YG and Megan Thee Stallion on the Legendary Nights Tour starting Aug. 28.

In This Story:

Popular

Watch Video

Nipsey Hussle's Family Delivers Powerful Message At 2019 BET Awards

From the Web

More on Vibe

eric-trump-spat-on-chicago-bartender
Elsa

A Chicago Bartender Spat On Eric Trump And He Wasn't Sure Why

Eric Trump went to Chicago's Aviary cocktail bar Tuesday, (June 25) but instead of enjoying a drink, the 35-year-old said an employee spat on him.

Trump told Breitbart News the encounter was "disgusting" and was a bit taken back since he and his family promote "tolerance."

“It was purely a disgusting act by somebody who clearly has emotional problems,” Trump said. “For a party that preaches tolerance, this once again demonstrates they have very little civility. When somebody is sick enough to resort to spitting on someone, it just emphasizes a sickness and desperation and the fact that we’re winning.”

The woman was taken into custody by Secret Service but later released. The Chicago police department was on hand to deal with a "law enforcement matter.”

CPD was on scene and assisting the United States Secret Service with a law enforcement matter. Any and all inquiries regarding a federal protectee must be directed to the Secret Service. https://t.co/ecq5TaMiQ0

— Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) June 26, 2019

Trump's Chicago incident comes as his father's administration is being accused of keeping men, women, and children in concentration camps at the U.S.- Mexican border.

Continue Reading

Dreamville To Release Film On 'Revenge Of The Dreamers 3' Sessions

The Dreamville recording sessions at the start of the year left everyone curious.

For one, J. Cole's label is known for working solely amongst its artists, but word quickly spread that the roster was opening its doors to collaborate with artists and producers. Buddy, Smino, and T-Minus were just a few of the individuals present at the "camp," and now five months since the sessions, fans will get to see what went down.

Dreamville will release its Revenge: A Dreamville Film that will give a behind-the-scenes glimpse at how artists and producers tied to different labels and different sounds, came together with Cole's imprint to create the upcoming Revenge of the Dreamers III album.

The highly-anticipated project is set for release this year, and two of its singles have already arrived. In fact, the recently released "Down Bad" featuring Cole, J.I.D., Bas, EARTHGANG and Young Nudy, serves as background music for the film's trailer.

"I had this idea," 34-year-old Cole said in the trailer. "Let's go somewhere, lock-in and invite a bunch of outside producers and artists to come f**k with us and just make this album."

T.I. and Dreamville's Ari Lennox are just a couple of the artists that appear in the trailer aside from Cole. The film is set for release Tuesday (July 2), and will hopefully be able to hold fans over until the release of the long-awaited follow up to Revenge of the Dreamers II.

Continue Reading
Versace Fall 2019 - Arrivals
Getty Images

Kim Kardashian Attempts To Trademark 'Kimono' For New Shapewear, Gets Dragged

Another day, another accusation of cultural appropriation sent in Kim Kardashian’s direction. The reality star and beauty mogul is facing backlash after attempting to trademark “Kimono” for her upcoming shape wear line.

“Finally I can share with you guys this project that I have been developing for the last year. I’ve been passionate about this for 15 years,” Kardashian wrote on social media. “Kimono is my take on shapewear and solutions for women that actually work.” The shape wear reportedly ranges in sizes XXS to 4XL, and features nine skin-tone shades.

As history displays, a kimono is a traditional Japanese robe often worn by women as formal outerwear, which has been worn for centuries. Many were quick to tag Kardashian a “culture vulture” on social media. She was also dragged for not using plus-sized models in her advertisement. The hashtag #KimOhNo began circulating on Twitter on Wednesday (Jun. 26).

“For Japanese, Kimono is really important culture and we are proud of having this culture,” wrote a Twitter user in a photo accompanying her wearing the garment. “Even now, I often wear Kimono not only special events but also normal days.”

Kardashian has come under fire in the past, specifically with black women, for calling her Fulani braids “Bo Derek braids,” as well as being accused of blackface for a makeup advertisement. She's no stranger to the cultural appropriation accusations, but you'd think one day she'd learn.

a kardashian exploiting other people’s culture? so shocking #KimOhNo pic.twitter.com/uyb9oxUnO5

— homo is healthy 🌈 (@wwhyhun) June 26, 2019

Kim after appropriating African culture and then seeing Japanese culture... #KimOhNo pic.twitter.com/u0C4jgOnNv

— Ifey (@Chuckwu77) June 26, 2019

My cultures not your underwear. #KimOhNo pic.twitter.com/kePFwOdQdE

— Mayumi Narako (@MayumiNarako) June 26, 2019

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Music News

6h ago

Eminem's Father Dies At Age 67

News

1d ago

Michael Jackson's Estate Remembers Him On 10th Anniversary Of His Death

Features

1d ago

Interview: Freddie Gibbs Talks Upcoming 'Bandana' Album And Acting Ambitions