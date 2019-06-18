Meek Mill And Future Announce Tour With YG And Megan Thee Stallion
Meek Mill and Future are hitting the road this summer, and they're bringing along some talented guests for the ride.
The pair are reportedly gearing up to co-headline the Legendary Nights Tour featuring YG, DJ Mustard, and Megan Thee Stallion.
The tour will kick off on Aug. 28 at St. Louis' Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, hitting a total of 24 cities, including Chicago, Washington DC, and Atlanta. The Legendary Nights Tour will conclude on Oct. 5 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas.
Fans will be able to purchase presale tickets through Citi and Tidal on Tuesday (June 18). The general public can buy tickets on Friday, June 21 at 10 a.m. on LiveNation.com.
Check out the full tour schedule below.
The Legendary Nights Tour:
Wed Aug 28, St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino, Amphitheatre
Fri Aug 30, Indianapolis, IN, Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center+
Sat Aug 3, Chicago, IL, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sun Sep 01, Detroit, MI, DTE Energy Music Theatre+
Tue Sep 03, Cincinnati, OH, Riverbend Music Center
Wed Sep 04, Cleveland, OH, Blossom Music Center
Fri Sep 06, Pittsburgh, PA, KeyBank Pavilion+
POST CONTINUES BELOW
Sun Sep 08, Boston, MA, Xfinity Center
Tue Sep 10, Hartford, CT, XFINITY Theatre
Wed Sep 11, Wantagh, NY, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Fri Sep 13, Philadelphia, PA, BB&T Pavilion
Sat Sep 14, Saratoga Springs, NY, Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Sun Sep 15, Buffalo, NY, Darien Lake Amphitheater
Tue Sep 17, Washington, DC, Jiffy Lube Live
Thu Sep 19, Raleigh, NC, Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Fri Sep 20, Virginia Beach, VA, Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater*
Sun Sep 22, Atlanta, GA, Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Mon Sep 23, Tampa, FL, MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tue Sep 24, West Palm Beach, FL, Coral Sky Amphitheatre
Fri Sep 27, Austin, TX, Austin360 Amphitheater+
Sun Sep 29, Houston, TX, The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Tue Oct 01, Albuquerque, NM, Isleta Amphitheater
Thu Oct 03, Phoenix, AZ, Ak-Chin Pavilion
Sat Oct 05, Las Vegas, NV, Mandalay Bay Events Center+