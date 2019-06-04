4th Annual TIDAL X: Brooklyn - Arrivals
Getty Images/Mike Coppola

Meek Mill Granted New Hearing In Philadelphia Court

June 4, 2019 - 2:01 pm by Richy Rosario

Meek Mill’s legal battles are seemingly taking a turn for the better since the Dreams and Nightmares rapper was granted a court hearing with a newly-appointed judge, NBC Philadelphia reports. Mill experienced issues with the criminal justice system stemming from 2008 when he was arrested for gun and drug charges.

The judge assigned to his case, Judge Genece Brinkley, allegedly seemed to have a personal vendetta against him. When the 32-year-old rapper was incarcerated, a slew of reports surfaced claiming that Brinkley would punish Williams using unfair tactics; like requesting him to remake a Boyz II Men song and reference her within the melody.

According to Billboard, Brinkley asked him to end his contract with Roc Nation and sign to one of her friends' labels. Despite these reports, Brinkley remained on the case. Mill's legal team previously requested for the Philadelphia Common Pleas to recuse Brinkley.

Ultimately, a prosecutor determined that due to the reported unfairness geared toward Mill, a new judge would be ideal for the case to proceed. The mandate was granted on Monday (June 3) according to court documents.

“We’re looking forward to the oral argument before the Superior Court of Pennsylvania and to, hopefully, having Meek’s conviction vacated," Mill's attorney Jordan Siev stated. "In light of the District Attorney’s recent filing, where he supports the granting of a new trial to Meek and the recusal of Judge Brinkley, we hope to have this injustice rectified once and for all.”

Self-Made: Jay-Z Officially Named Hip-Hop's First Billionaire

Ab-Soul-New-Album-Details-Twitter
Rapper Ab-Soul attends the Elliott Wilson hosts CRWN with Ab-Soul for WatchLOUD.com, presented by vitaminwater after party at the Chelsea Pub on September 16, 2014 in New York City.
Photo by Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for Electus Digital

Ab-Soul Teases Update On New Album

The last time Ab-Soul graced the industry with a new album was in 2016 with Do What Thou Wilt and ever since his fans have eagerly been waiting for another fire project.

To their relief, it doesn't seem like they'll have to wait too much longer for new music from the West Coast rapper. On Monday (June 3), the Black Hippy (tears) artist simply wrote "70%" on his Twitter account which could refer to a project of his own nearing completion.

If so, and if Ab-Soul releases a project this year, he would be one of a few TDE artists to drop heat in 2019; ScHoolBoy Q recently released CrasH Talk in April.

 

70%

— Ab-Soul (@abdashsoul) June 3, 2019

Just last summer, Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith, TDE CEO,  revealed that Ab-Soul was "working" on new music, so whatever he's been cooking up in the studio for the past year must be good. Ab-Soul has kept his feature credits to a minimum since 2016 as well, his last one having been on Rapsody's record, "2AM."

Ab-Soul's absence is without a doubt being felt in the industry. Once his three-year drought is done with, it could be a wrap for everybody.

Jim-Jones-Jay-Z-Cam'Ron-B-Sides-Show
AY-Z and Cam'ron perform B-Sides 2 at Webster Hall on April 26, 2019 in New York City
Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Jim Jones Shares How Cam'ron And Jay-Z's Historic B-Sides Performance Came Together

Jay-Z's B-Sides concert was one for the books as legends like Nas joined the billionaire on stage at Webster Hall in April. The biggest shock of all happened to be the moment where Cam'Ron and Jay took the stage to perform the classic, "Welcome To New York City." Thanks to Jim Jones, we have a bit of clarity on how the iconic music moment happened.

Speaking with Rap Radar's Elliott Wilson and Brian "B. Dot" Miller, Jones shared how he was contacted about the show on what he believed to be a simple invite. The call ended up being a proposal for Jones and Cam'Ron to perform some of their biggest hits and an extension for Cam to perform "Welcome To New York City" with Jay.

"I got a call saying JAY about to do a special B-side concert," Jones explained. "And I'm like 'Cool, can I get some tickets? What's up?' I thought that was the call that he was pulling up. They like 'Yo, he wants to perform Welcome to New York City.'"

Much like Memphis Bleek's role on Jay hopping on the "All The Way Up Remix" for Fat Joe, Jones played the middle man and proposed the idea of performing with Jay to Cam.

"I'm just listening and in my mind, I'm like, 'F**k it,'" he said. "I'm just asking a question [to Cam]. He's going to say 'Yeah' or he's going to say 'No'. But in my mind, I'm like...if you know Cam this could...cause some s**t...or...might not even sweat it," he explained.

"Right after I got the call I called him, I said 'Yo, JAY is doing the B-Side concert, right?' [Cam] like 'Yeah.' [And I say] 'He trying to perform "Welcome to New York City" and they wanted me to know if maybe you might just want to perform. You know, I don't know, you know I'm just trying to do what I do.' He like, 'Yeah run it. Let's do it.'"

And the rest is history.

The song originally appeared on Cam's third LP, Come Home With Me which also features a young Juelz Santana on the hook. Cam and Jay's friction dates back to the early aughts, where an interesting six degrees of separation comes into play. The two shared an interview on 106 & Park together back in 2002, in the midst of their squabbles. Cam remained mum during the interview (weirdly no questions were tossed his way until the end) as Jay discussed his coming Blueprint 2: The Gift & The Curse album and the Best Of Both Worlds tour.

We're glad the awkwardness has subsided and hip-hop heads could enjoy the iconic union.

Check out a clip of the Rap Radar interview below.

watch @jimjonescapo explain how cam'ron & #jayz reunited at b-sides2 concert. full video friday. #rapradarpodcast pic.twitter.com/cbdIIoPdY4

— brian b.dot™ miller (@bdotTM) June 3, 2019

Memphis Bleek Rates Tekashi 6ix9ine's "FEFE" As 'Trash'

There’s nothing like a good memorable verse. For rap purists, a stellar set of bars is pivotal when examining whether or not an artist has that “it” factor to swim in hip hop’s turbulent ocean waters. BET’s Rate The Bars digital series picks the brains of legendary rappers by having them grade anonymous lyrics by some of their peers—young and new—before revealing revealing the artist behind the s.

Roc-A-Fella Records alum Memphis Bleek recently went on the show and shared his sentiments on lyrics by everyone, ranging from Jay Z to T.I. In the midst of the conversation, Tekashi 6ix9ine’s “FEFE” came up, and to say the least, Bleek wasn’t impressed.

“I don’t even know like “Why I did that?”/ I don’t even know like “Why I hit that?”/ All I know is that I just can’t wife that/ Talk to her nice so she won’t fight back,” is the verse Bleek rated, in which he gave a zero, claiming it took no creativity to come up with.

"That's Cat in the Hat," Bleek said, comparing the song to Dr. Seuss-level nursery rhymes. “There’s no creativity to that, it was terrible.”

Elsewhere in the episode, the Brooklyn native encountered Jay-Z's verse from Kanye West's “Diamonds From Sierra Leone (Remix),” on which Hov famously boasted, “Bleek could be one hit away his whole career/ As long as I’m alive he’s a millionaire/ And even if I die, he’s in my will somewhere/ So he could just kick back and chill somewhere.”

As expected, Bleek gave it a perfect score. “That n***a ain’t lying cause I been chilling,” he joked. “That’s a 10 because that comes from the big homie himself and that was a love bar, you know that’s my bro.”

Watch the full episode above.

 

 

 

