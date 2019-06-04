Meek Mill Granted New Hearing In Philadelphia Court
Meek Mill’s legal battles are seemingly taking a turn for the better since the Dreams and Nightmares rapper was granted a court hearing with a newly-appointed judge, NBC Philadelphia reports. Mill experienced issues with the criminal justice system stemming from 2008 when he was arrested for gun and drug charges.
The judge assigned to his case, Judge Genece Brinkley, allegedly seemed to have a personal vendetta against him. When the 32-year-old rapper was incarcerated, a slew of reports surfaced claiming that Brinkley would punish Williams using unfair tactics; like requesting him to remake a Boyz II Men song and reference her within the melody.
According to Billboard, Brinkley asked him to end his contract with Roc Nation and sign to one of her friends' labels. Despite these reports, Brinkley remained on the case. Mill's legal team previously requested for the Philadelphia Common Pleas to recuse Brinkley.
Ultimately, a prosecutor determined that due to the reported unfairness geared toward Mill, a new judge would be ideal for the case to proceed. The mandate was granted on Monday (June 3) according to court documents.
“We’re looking forward to the oral argument before the Superior Court of Pennsylvania and to, hopefully, having Meek’s conviction vacated," Mill's attorney Jordan Siev stated. "In light of the District Attorney’s recent filing, where he supports the granting of a new trial to Meek and the recusal of Judge Brinkley, we hope to have this injustice rectified once and for all.”