Apple Music To Release Megan Thee Stallion Mini Doc

"I'm like 'Megan Thee Amazon' -- it ain't bad but it ain't Megan Thee Stallion."

Megan Thee Stallion has proven she's comfortable in her own skin with her provocative lyrics, catchy rhymes, and trendy style both on and off the stage. Now, the 24-year-old is bringing all her hotness to Apple Music.

The Houston native reportedly partnered with the streaming behemoth for a new short and according to Teen Vogue, the documentary will be available June 25.

"We are still expected to give you the bars, give you the look, give you the routine. This is me - Like I wanna be a rapper. This is it," the Fever artists says in her documentary trailer, released Tuesday (June. 18).

News of the forthcoming doc comes as Apple Music announced Megan will be featured as the UpNext artist for June. UpNext Radio highlights musician's on the brink of stardom across all genres.

Megan sat down with Nadeska on Beats 1 and discussed her rise to fame, her love for her hometown, and how her childhood crush helped kickstart her career. "I couldn't look weak in front of the boy I thought was cute," she said.

Teen Vogue also reports the documentary credits one of Megan's influence, her late mother who passed away from a brain tumor in April.

You can watch the Beats 1 interview below.