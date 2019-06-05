Megan Thee Stallion Enlisting Fans For 'Hottie Beach Clean Up' At Santa Monica Pier

Megan Thee Stallion is trying to help make the world a better place with the help of her fans, the Hotties.

The Fever MC recently announced she’ll be holding the 'Hottie Beach Clean Up' at Santra Monica Pier on Thursday Jun. 6. Per the rapper’s tweet, there will be another 'Hottie Beach Clean Up' in Houston. Details for that event will be coming soon.

The 24-year-old has discussed her concerns regarding climate change and the environment, and she hopes to continue raising awareness through various programs.

“I think I’mma organize a beach clean up for all the Hotties, The Hot Girls,” she said in an Instagram Live session about her intentions to take better care of Mother Earth. “Y’all gotta come in your bikinis and we’re gonna clean up some sh*t.” She also hopes to organize a tree planting event as well, per the video.

See the flyer below.