Megan Thee Stallion Goes In On Freestyle For 'Sway In The Morning'

June 6, 2019 - 11:36 am by Beatriz da Costa

At this point, Megan Thee Stallion's freestyles are guaranteed bangers. The 24-year-old's Houston Cypher in 2016 pushed her into the arms of the rap industry, and her America's Most Wanted Freestyle from February, which surpassed 3.3 million views on her Twitter page, helped her skyrocket to the position she's in today—one of the hottest emcees, if not thee hottest, out now. How she manages to consistently drop sickening and clever bars in her freestyles, the world may never know but her newest freestyle on the legendary "Sway in the Morning" radio show just goes to show that Hot Girl Meg has no intention of letting up anytime soon.

With the famous beat to 2Pac's "Hit 'Em Up" serving as her backing track, Megan went in, standing firm in her ways and throwing shots at her haters who have too much to say about her unapologetic, raunchy ways.

"First of all I ain't sorry for a muthaf***ing thing/ Standing 10 toes hard down on anything I say/ And I got these b**ches mad at me because they know I'm hot and I got you haters sick 'cause I'm everything you not/Ok, she's shaking that a**, so she must be a hoe/Ok, well get on the block and show me how it go."

From her unforgiving rhymes, her Hottie parties from state to state, and her upcoming "Hottie Beach Clean Up" in Santa Monica, Thee Stallion has been a fixture in the media for all the right reasons. Although her haters may be adamant on shooting criticism her way, Meg has more than proved that she's exactly what rap was missing.

Linda Fairstein Says 'When They See Us' Is "A Basket Of Lies"

Lil Nas X Summer Jam 2019
Nicholas Hunt

Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” Helps Autistic Boy Find His Voice

“Old Town Road” may be a record-breaking hit single that has taken country music by storm but the track also helped an autistic boy find his voice. As XXL reports, the mother of an autistic child tweeted that her non-verbal son began humming the song and then singing the words.

"We had an #oldtownroad miracle at my house,” Sheletta Brundidge tweeted Tuesday (June 6). “My son Daniel has #autism and doesn't talk. We caught him humming the @LilNasX and @billyraycyrus tune the other day. Then Bless God, my baby started singing the song on his own. His therapists have started to use it in his sessions!"

The tweet caught the attention of Lil Nas X who tweeted back, “What a king.”

what a king https://t.co/EWZLUliV3n

— nope (@LilNasX) June 5, 2019

Between his surprise performance for an excited group of elementary school students, and the song leading the new Rambo trailer, “Old Town Road” has struck a chord with fans of all different ages, and Lil Nas X couldn’t be happier with the reception.

“When I see anybody enjoying the song, of course it's like a light in my heart,” he told ABC’s Nightline last month.

Fans will soon have more of Lil Nas X's music to sing. The Atlanta native's highly anticipated 7 EP is scheduled to drop on June 7.

Shawn "Jay Z" Carter Makes Announcement On the Steps Of City Hall Downtown Los Angeles
Getty Images

Jay Z Leads $1 Million Investment Into Black-Owned Vegan Cookie Company

Jay Z is building his business portfolio and helping in the expansion of a growing black-owned vegan cookie company. Hov’s Marcy Venture Partners recently led a $1 million investment into Partake Foods, a three-year-old New Jersey-based company.

Other investors include, The FactoryBackstage Capital, SoFi Ventures, and Chuck Muth, Chief Growth Officers of Beyond Meat.

Partake Foods was founded in 2016 by Denise Woodard, a former Coca-Cola’s national sales director. The idea for the cookie company came about due to Woodard’s daughter’s food allergies. Woodward set out to create her own allergy-friendly “delicious cookies that you can feel good about.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Partake Foods Cookies (@partakefoods) on Jun 3, 2019 at 3:53pm PDT

Woodard launched Partake Foods with the help of crowdfunding donations, and sold cookies out of her car for six months. She did everything from completing daily demoes to meeting with store managers and customers, and it pad off.

Today, Partake Foods can be found in more than 300 stores. “We expect to finish this year with a new pack offering and in over 1,000 stores,” Woodard said according to Black Enterprise. “We are so excited to collaborate with the MVP and Factory teams, as they both bring a wealth of knowledge in brand building and scaling consumer companies.”

The company currently offers sprouted grain chocolate mini cookies, double chocolate chip mini cookies, sweet potato millet mini cookies, and carrot oat mini cookies. All products are dairy free, non-GMO, nut-free and soy-free.

Woodard will use the million dollar investment to expand the brand and her team.

"Partake has the ingredients to build a mass market brand: compelling values, a great tasting product, and a tenacious and experienced operator," Larry Marcus, Marcy Venture Partners co-founder and managing director, said via press release, according to Entrepreneur.com. "We are honored to back [Partake Founder] Denise [Woodard] and the team and help grow their business."

 

View this post on Instagram

 

The perfect shareable cookie. ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ "One of my fears when Vivi was diagnosed with food allergies was birthday parties and playdates – I imagined her sitting in a corner, lonely, while other kids chowed down on birthday cake or looking longingly at the pizza her friends would enjoy. Since Vivi has started school, we’ve made our rounds on the birthday party circuit – and I’ve quickly learned that birthday parties don’t have to be scary or isolating for food allergy kiddos." - Denise Woodard, Partake Founder⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ Partake takes the guesswork out of allergy concerns. Free of the top 8 allergens and gluten, we love that everyone can enjoy and SHARE a yummy treat. #betterforall⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ From pre-planning, games and the cake, we've compiled an allergy-friendly party checklist for all to enjoy! View the full list on our blog (link in bio). ✨⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀

A post shared by Partake Foods Cookies (@partakefoods) on May 29, 2019 at 2:12pm PDT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

We are so excited to be included in @veggiekins latest blog post - “15 Asian Woman Owned Wellness Companies”! . In celebration, she is hosting a pretty sweet giveaway with lots of goodies (spoiler alert: we’re included ✨) . Head over to her profile to enter the giveaway and check out her blog to learn about some amazing female founders like our very own @dgwoodard (link in bio!) . #partakefoods #womenowned

A post shared by Partake Foods Cookies (@partakefoods) on May 26, 2019 at 10:46am PDT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Sometimes, you just gotta give them the cookies. 🍪⁣⠀ ⁣⠀ We've all been there - the Cookie Monster strikes, the cute "please" comes our way, and you just know that if you say "no", the crocodile tears (and the possible please-stop-screaming-we-are-in-the-fitting-room-and-I-really-don't-want-to-leave-this-shirt-behind-tantrums 🤦🏽‍♀️) are to follow. ⁣⠀ ⁣⠀ Parents - we 👏🏽 got 👏🏽 you 👏🏽 ! And you got this! Partake mini cookies are small enough to satisfy a sweet tooth of any size and contain real ingredients that you can be proud of. ⁣⠀ ⁣⠀ So, try on that shirt. Take your time! Heck, even throw in a pair of jeans. And keep the happy toddler smiling all while knowing you are literally the worlds greatest parent. Truly, #betterforall. 🙌🏽 #partakeabite⁣⠀

A post shared by Partake Foods Cookies (@partakefoods) on Apr 17, 2019 at 8:36am PDT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Spending the day with friends and family remembering those who fought for our freedom 💙❤️ #memorialdaypicnic #memorialday

A post shared by Partake Foods Cookies (@partakefoods) on May 27, 2019 at 10:21am PDT

FX and Vanity Fair Emmy Celebration - Arrivals
Rich Fury/Getty Images

John Singleton’s Mom Reportedly Claims Personal Items Were Taken From His Home

John Singleton’s mother is reportedly seeking legal authority to “restore order” and make decisions regarding her son’s estate and personal property after some of his belongings were allegedly taken from his home.

According to multiple reports, Sheila Ward filed an emergency petition to gain control of Singleton’s estate until everything can get sorted out. Ward first attempted to become executor in April, days after the late director suffered a stroke and was subsequently hospitalized before being taken off of life support.

Ward purportedly contends that Singleton’s property was locked in his home office and that the “third party” who took the items had a key to his home, TMZ reports. Ward believes that Singleton’s valuables are at risk, and wants to be named a special administrator of the estate until the courts make a final decision over who should be in control. She claims that his belongings were “distributed without authorization,” per The Blast.

Ward was reported as Singleton’s business manager prior to his death. She and Singleton’s daughter, Cleopatra, are at odds over his estate. After Singleton suffered what was described as a “massive” stroke, Cleopatra refuted her grandmother’s claims about the severity of his condition. In her filing, Cleopatra claimed that Singleton was on the mend and expected to be released from the hospital. He died on April 28.

The Boyz 'n the Hood director created a will in the early ’90s before the births of his other children. Singleton’s eldest daughter, Justice, is set to inherit his estate, which is valued at over $3.5 million.

