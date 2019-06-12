Miley Cyrus Expresses Regret Over Previous Hip-Hop Comments

In 2013, Miley Cyrus twerked her way into the hip-hop industry with her album Bangerz. The project, produced by MikeWillMadeIt, was subject to criticism by many who felt that Cyrus was simply using the genre to shake off her wholesome Disney star image. To no one's surprise, Cyrus ended up confirming those exact thoughts in a 2017 Billboard interview where she explained her developing opposition to rap music.

"I also love that new Kendrick [Lamar] song ["Humble"]: 'Show me somethin' natural like a** with some stretch marks.' I love that because it's not 'Come sit on my d**k, suck on my c**k.' I can't listen to that anymore," she said. "That's what pushed me out of the hip-hop scene a little. It was too much 'Lamborghini, got my Rolex, got a girl on my c**k'—I am so not that."

The reaction to her comments was everything but pleasant as many found it offensive and that it showed that Cyrus never had any true appreciation for rap music and that she used it to her benefit. At the time, the 26-year-old responded to the backlash in a since-deleted Instagram post, in which she claimed that she appreciated "all genres of music," but was solely asked to speak on rap.

"Unfortunately only a portion of that interview makes it to print, & A lot of the time publications like to focus on the most sensationalized part of the conversation," she wrote. "So, to be clear I respect ALL artists who speak their truth and appreciate ALL genres of music (country , pop , alternative .... but in this particular interview I was asked about rap)."

Two years since the scandal, Cyrus is apologizing for her insensitive remarks. On a fan's YouTube video, titled Miley Cyrus Is My Problematic Fav....Sorry, Cyrus commented and said that she had "f**ked up."

"Just watched your video. Thank you for giving me this opportunity to speak up. Being silent is not like me at all. I am aware of my platform and have always used it the best way I know how and to shine a light on injustice," she wrote. "I want to start with saying I am sorry. I own the fact that saying ... 'this pushed me out of the hip hop scene a little' was insensitive as it is a privilege to have the ability to dip in and out of 'the scene.' There are decades of inequality that I am aware of, but still have a lot learn about. Silence is a part of the problem and I refuse to be quiet anymore. My words became a divider in a time where togetherness and unity is crucial. I can not change what I said at that time, but I can say I am deeply sorry for the disconnect my words caused. Simply said: I fucked up and I sincerely apologize. I’m committed to using my voice for healing, change, and standing up for what’s right."