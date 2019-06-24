Missy Elliott Commemorates 20th Anniversary Of 'Da Real World' Album

The 2019 Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee, Missy Elliott, is celebrating the twentieth anniversary of her sophomore album Da Real World. The Virginia native posted a note on her Instagram account (June 24) with a throwback MTV News interview.

"It's really hard, the like, sophomore album. You try not to get that sophomore jinx," she wrote. The influential rapper was nominated for Best Rap Album at the 2000 Grammy Awards, featuring artists like Eminem, Big Boi, Redman, Lil' Mo, Lady Saw, Lil' Kim, Aaliyah, Da Brat, B.G., Juvenile, and Beyoncé. Elliott told her fans that this was the hardest album for her to finish but "when it was done it was SO FUTURISTIC and the beats was THEATRICAL."

https://www.instagram.com/p/BzF6lr5A79y/

"She's a Bi**h," "Hot Boyz," and "All n My Grill" were hit singles off the crazed album, and donning an all-black outfit and black face paint, Elliott captured the attention of fans with her unique style and sound.

To capture the vision of Da Real World, the award-winning entertainer said that she just had to wake up one day and say to herself, "I'm just gonna go in here just do songs instead of sitting there thinking about it being my sophomore album, just go in there and songs like I would for any other artist. And that's when, you know, the pressure kinda eased up. "

It has been 14 years since the rapper released a studio album (The Cookbook). She was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame as the first female rapper early this month, as reported by Billboard.