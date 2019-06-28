Missy Elliott And Timbaland Have A Song Called 'Summer' On The Way

Missy Elliott's seventh album is reportedly on the way. According to Misdemeanor herself, "ME7" is "coming," she just needs to make sure the "set up" is right for a proper release. Missy also briefly divulged on Twitter that she has a new song with friend, fellow Virginia native and frequent collaborator Timbaland that she can't wait for us to hear.

"I got this song called “Summer” that’s so craaaaazy like forreal tho @Timbaland we took it back to that old Basement Bounce!" she said. "When it come on your face just mean mug & it’s UNPREDICTABLE."

Earlier this year, Missy hinted that her latest body of work was finished through an Instagram video.

"I just finished a long project I been working on since last year & this my mood “Keep On Movin” I’m bout to show yall I’m on some next ish," she wrote in the caption of her video announcement in April. The video features her dancing to Soul II Soul's "Keep On Moving." Her last solo album was 2005's The Cookbook.

