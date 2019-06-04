Morris-Brown-Fire-100K-In-Damages
Morris Brown College is seen Friday, April 22, 2011 in Atlanta.
AP Images

Morris Brown Seeking Donations After Fire Causes $100K In Damages

June 4, 2019 - 1:15 pm by Desire Thompson

Morris Brown, Georgia's first historically black college, has been hit with another setback after the college’s multi-purpose center caught on fire.

WSB-TV reports the fire happened over the weekend and caused a tremendous amount of damage to the multi-purpose center, which happens to be the school's only functioning facility. Interim president Dr. Kevin James was informed about the fire on Saturday, but the fire started Friday and the sprinklers were activated later that evening.

“About 6 a.m. Saturday morning I got a call from my security team and they said there was a fire here at the campus,” Dr. James said. While the fire was contained, the water caused a flood. Restoration crews worked on the building and faculty were told not to come to work on Monday.

In total, Dr. James believes the fire caused nearly $100,000 in damages. The school hopes alumni can step up and help assist with costs of repairs as well as the public. A GoFundMe was set up by the school to help reach their $100,000 goal.

“We're going to be reaching out to the alums to give what they can, and the community and other supporters to help us to raise the dollars needed to restore the building," he said. They also reached out to the insurance company to see what can be covered.

Morris Brown hasn't had the best luck in restoring its good name. After losing its accreditation in 2002 due to their debt, the Atlanta-Journal Constitution reports several administrators committed fraud by registering for financial aid and in their students' names as well as people who never applied to the school.

Former president Dolores Cross and financial aid director Parvesh Singh were charged in December 2004 on a 34-count indictment with Cross sentenced in 2007 to five years' probation. Since then, the school's attendance has plummeted with only 42 students currently enrolled; a stark difference from its peak attendance of 2,700 students. Because the school isn't accredited, students cannot register for federal loans.

In March, Dr. James became the interim president and stated a plan for accreditation with the Virginia-based Transnational Association of Christian Colleges and Schools. “We will be accredited within 12 to 18 months,” James said.

Founded in 1881 by the African Methodist Episcopal Church, Morris Brown's history in Atlanta is rich as it was included in HBCU-based films like Stomp The Yard and Drumline.

“It's just another roadblock but guess what? We're going to overcome this and we're going to keep moving forward,” Dr. James said. “Restore Morris Brown, the hard reset.”

Popular

Self-Made: Jay-Z Officially Named Hip-Hop's First Billionaire

From the Web

More on Vibe

Lawrence-Leathers-GettyImages-172526273-1559710537
Getty

Grammy-Winning Jazz Musician Killed During Reported Altercation

Lawrence “Lo” Leathers, a Grammy award-winning jazz musician was found dead Sunday (June 2), following an apparent altercation outside of the Bronx apartment that he shared with his girlfriend. Leathers, 37, was placed in a chokehold after reportedly swinging on Sterling Aguilar, 28, during Leather’s alleged dispute with his girlfriend, Lisa Harris, 41.

Harris and Aguilar were both arrested Monday (June 3) and charged with manslaughter, and criminal negligent homicide. According to a criminal complaint reported by New York’s ABC 7, Aguilar sat on Leathers’ chest and punched him. He also allegedly put Leathers in a chokehold for 30 minutes, reportedly breaking the victim’s neck.

Leathers was pronounced dead at the scene. The exact details of the reported dispute are still under investigation.

A native of Michigan, Leathers fell in love with drumming at age 10. By age 15, Leathers was already working as a professional drummer and went on to graduate from Sexton High School before attending Michigan State University. The talented percussionist moved to New York City where he attended The Juilliard School, prior to working with jazz giants like Winton Marsalis, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Steve "Guitar" Miller, the late Roy Hargrove and Mulgrew Miller, jazz pianist Cyrus Chestnut, renowned jazz artist, Rodney Whitaker, and more.

Leathers earned two Grammys for his work backing jazz vocalist Cécile McLorin Salvant.

Continue Reading
Sam Asghedom Nipsey Hussle's Celebration Of Life - Inside
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Nipsey Hussle’s Brother Competing With Crips To Trademark “The Marathon Continues”

Nipsey Hussle’s older brother could be pitted against The Crips gang in the battle over the slain rapper’s slogan, “The Marathon Continues.” According to The Blast, Samiel “Blacc Sam” Asghedom filed to trademark the line, which has become more famous in the three months since the South Los Angeles native was tragically gunned down in front of his clothing store.

Blacc Sam, who is seeking control of his late brother’s estate, reportedly filed the trademark documents on May 28. The filing came around two weeks after The Crips LLC filed trademark paperwork. Blacc Sam plans to use the phrase on various projects including entertainment purposes, along with “charitable activities and the doing of good deeds for others and the promotion of ethical and character values,” the site reports.

The U.S. Patten Office will have to decide which party deserves to be granted the trademark.

The Crips have similar goals for the phrase which they want to use to promote charity events, conduct youth sports programs, concert bookings and other entertainment services like boxing contests and an “ongoing realty-based television program,” among other things.

Hussle's death has spawned an influx of interest in the Grammy-nominated rapper's likeness, music, and his Marathon Clothing store, which temporarily closed its doors last month.

Continue Reading
apollo-GettyImages-154843394-1559701233
Getty

Phaedra Parks’ Ex-Husband, Apollo Nida, Released From Prison After Five Years

Apollo Nida is somewhat of a free man. Phaedra Parks’ ex-husband was released from prison over the weekend and transferred to a halfway house.

The onetime reality star, who appeared on the Real Housewives of Atlanta alongside Parks,’ served five years for fraud and identity theft.

Nida was originally scheduled for release in 2020 but a judge shortened his sentence by a year. He was freed from New Jersey’s  Federal Correctional Institution, Fort Dix and moved to a Philadelphia halfway house where he is expected to remain until October, according to BravoTV.com.

The newly-released Nida was spotted near the halfway house on Sunday (June 2) with his fiancée, Sherien Almufti, in tow. The couple have reportedly been engaged for three years.

Parks and Nida share two sons, Ayden, 9, and Dylan, 6. The pair married in 2009 but the union fell apart amid Nida’s legal predicament, and the tension between the two played out on RHOA. The former couple’s divorce was finalized in 2017.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

National

1d ago

Missing 4-Year-Old's Remains Confirmed In Arkansas

Music News

1d ago

Forbes Names Jay-Z Hip-Hop's First Billionaire

Movies & TV

1d ago

Ciara Opens Up Finding Love Again After Split From Future On 'Red Table Talk'