Nas To Release Children’s Book, 'I Know I Can'
Famed lyricist-turned-entrepreneur Nas took to Instagram on Thursday (June 13) to announce that he's planning to release his first children's book this season. Titled I Know I Can, it's named after the artist's 2002 hit song "I Can" off of his God's Son album.
“I’ve always understood the limitless power of young people, and being a father has brought it even closer to home,” Nas said in a statement. “We’re introducing MAJR to prepare today’s youth for tomorrow’s world. Our goal is to help children of all backgrounds fully realize their potential by tapping into their creativity in new and innovative ways.”
The rapper, who's the CEO of media and content company Mass Appeal, also launched a kids brand called MAJR, according to Okayplayer. MAJR expresses its mission statement on its official website as inspiration for "future generations through the creation of unique toys, apparel, and innovative learning tools. MAJR is here to reflect the diverse hues of both the modern family and popular culture, because education starts in the crib." His first book will be part of a reading series that is geared to "empowering kids to be whatever they want to be when they grow up."
An official release date for the book has yet to be announced but that could be because Nas is going on tour with Mary J. Blige in July. Rolling Stone reported that the duo will co-headline for the first time on a 22-date summer tour beginning July 11 in West Palm Beach, Florida.
@MassAppeal launches @MAJR our kids brand. My first kids book is on the way.