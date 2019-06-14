wil-smith-nas-financial-literacy-1560516671
Getty Images

Will Smith And Nas Invest In App Promoting Financial Literacy For Teenagers

June 14, 2019 - 8:54 am by VIBE

Will Smith and Nas are two of the big names who are reportedly investing in a new financial literacy app geared at teenagers.

Step is reportedly Apple-Pay integrated, and aims to promote the importance of setting financial limits and providing guidelines so that young people can learn more about saving.

“Schools don’t teach kids about money,” Step co-founder and CEO CJ MacDonald said of the app. “We want to be their first bank accounts with spending cards, but we also want to teach financial literacy and responsibility. Banks don’t tailor to this and we want to be a solution, teaching the next generation of adults to be more responsible with money in the cashless era.”

Per Techcrunch, the app itself enables teens to access bank accounts that do not come with a minimum balance or fees, and provides tips on how to manage money. It is led by Stripe, and saw backing from Will Smith’s Dreamers fund and Nas, raising just under $30 million in funding.

“To that end, Step has been marketing directly to its future users, doing viral things like incentivizing sign-ups by giving users a dollar towards their bank accounts (when they come online) for each person that gets referred and also signs up using a person’s code,” writes Techcrunch.

“Teenagers under 18 will even be able to sign up for accounts without parental or guardian consent — although these accounts with be very limited in their functionality.”

In This Story:

Popular

Tracee Ellis Ross To Executively Produce And Star In 'Daria' Spinoff 'Jodie'

From the Web

More on Vibe

Speaker Nancy Pelosi Hosts Women's History Month Reception Honoring The Space Program's Female Mathematicians
NASA mathematician and aeronautical engineer Dr. Christine Darden attends an event honoring NASA's 'Hidden Figures,' African-American women mathematicians who helped the United States' space program in Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol March 27, 2019 in Washington, DC. The Women's History Month event honored the women mathematicians of America’s space program, including Darden, Mary Jackson, Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and their families.
Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Street In Front Of NASA Headquarters Renamed To 'Hidden Figures Way'

NASA has honored pioneering mathematicians Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughn and Mary Jackson with a permanent tribute at the space headquarters.

The women, who were portrayed in the critically acclaimed film Hidden Figures, were also the inspiration for NASA's renaming of the street in front of its headquarters to Hidden Figures Way. Being the brains behind astronaut John Glenn's launch into orbit, the sharp and intuitive African-American women broke both gender and racial barriers all while influencing generations to come.

Members of the trio's legacy were in attendance at the reveal alongside Hidden Figures author Margot Lee Shetterly and members of their family, NPR reports.

Honoring Hidden Figures: Here's the moment that the street outside of NASA HQ in Washington, D.C., was officially renamed to honor the black female mathematicians who paved the way for NASA to make it to space. Read the story: https://t.co/t6jWn4V6Y5 pic.twitter.com/syqy4MWOEX

— NBCWashington (@nbcwashington) June 12, 2019

"Naming this street Hidden Figures Way serves to remind us, and everyone who comes here, of the standard that was set by these women, with their commitment to science and their embodiment of the values of equality, justice and humanity," Shetterly said. "But, let it also remind us of the Hidden Figures way, which is to open our eyes to [contributions] of the people around us so that their names, too, are the ones that we remember at the end of the story."

Ted Cruz, chairman of the Senate subcommittee on aviation and space, had a hand in introducing the bill regarding the street name change. It is reported that Cruz initially propelled for the name change after watching the film–his mother was an elite mathematician at the Smithsonian during the same generation as the dynamic triad.

"Women and men across every racial and ethnic line have contributed to this incredible journey we're on and I think it is also vitally important that we send the message to little girls and little boys that there is no limit to what you can accomplish," Cruz said.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Katherine Johnson. Dorothy Vaughan. Mary Jackson. — Known as the #HiddenFigures, these women HAND calculated the trajectories that launched astronauts into orbit 🌕 but their names were left out of history for a long time after. Yesterday, the 300 block of E Street SW in Washington DC outside of the @NASA HQ was officially renamed Hidden Figures Way to honor them and remind the world what women can do. #WomenInTech #STEM #Space

A post shared by Girls Who Code (@girlswhocode) on Jun 13, 2019 at 9:03am PDT

Continue Reading
SOMETHING IN THE WATER - Day 3
Craig Barritt

Chris Brown Suggests He Was Hacked After Karreuche IG Drama

Chris Brown received major backlash on Thursday (June 13), after several fans caught wind of a series of comments the singer allegedly left under a photo of his ex-girlfriend, Karrueche Tran and her new boyfriend, Victor Cruz. According to Breezy, however, he was hacked and did no such thing.

"People going out they way. Leave them people alone and stop creating unnecessary drama," Brown wrote on his Instagram Stories on Friday (June 14).  "Whoever's been DM my followers or commenting as me lame asf."

As you may have heard, Brown – or someone posing as the R&B crooner – commented under several photos of Kae and Cruz, advising the model and actress to "upgrade" her new boyfriend. "Upgrade him sis. I'll take him around to style him," one of the comments read.

Well, if Brown really was hacked, that is, indeed, lame as hell. See Chris' message below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#ChrisBrown says he was hacked and not responsible for yesterday’s comments!!

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jun 14, 2019 at 5:04am PDT

Continue Reading
Birdman_Benny_Boom Birdman_Benny_Boom
Getty Images

Birdman and Benny Boom To Produce Indie Nigerian Film 'Tazmanian Devil'

Benny Boom's extension into feature films continues with help from the Cash Money honcho Bryan ‘Birdman’ Williams with the two producing Nigerian drama, Tazmanian Devil. 

According to Deadline, the project comes from Solomon Onita, Jr. The budding filmmaker previously submitted a pitch for his film to BET's ProjectCre8 Filmmaking Contest. While it didn't take the winning prize, the film will still see the light of day thanks to financial funding by Boom’s Groundwurk Studios and Williams’ Cash Money Films. Boom previously directed All Eyez On Me and episodes of Empire, Black Lighting and Tales.

The indie film centers on a young man who moves to America from Nigeria with his estranged father but the two are at odds over the student's decision to join a college fraternity. The coming of age drama will highlight the cultural differences between black lives and how fraternities are seen from unique perspectives.

Birdman expressed his excitement over the film and working with longtime collaborator Boom. "Benny and I have often discussed making films together and this project presented us with the perfect opportunity to produce a great movie," he said. The duo has worked together on other projects circling music dating back to the early 2000s, they have also collaborated on music videos for Hot Boyz, Juvenile, Big Tymers, Lil Wayne; recently Jacquees, Nicki Minaj and Drake.

"I have been creating visuals for Cash Money artists for decades and I am excited about this next phase of our collaboration," says Boom.

Groundbreaking actors/actress Abraham Attah (Beats of No Nation), Adepero Oduye (When They See Us), Ntare Gunna Mbaho Mwine (The Chi) and Kwesi Boakye (Claws) are cast to star in the film.

Birdman's first film was the documentary entitled, Before Anythang: The Cash Money Story. The film was produced out of Cash Money Film's division of Cash Money Records.

Onita Jr. also has produced two short films, Two Hand Touch (2017) and Witch Hunt (2016). He was the writer for the short film Joy (2015).

Tazmanian Devil is currently in post-production with no official release date.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Music

12h ago

Drake To Drop Two New Songs After Toronto Raptors Win NBA Title

Movies & TV

23h ago

Tracee Ellis Ross To Executively Produce And Star In 'Daria' Spinoff

News

1d ago

Nipsey Hussle To Receive Posthumous Humanitarian Award At 2019 BET Awards