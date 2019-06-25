Nebraska Murder Suspect Tries To Kill Himself During His Own Murder Trial

"I curse you all."

A Nebraska man charged with first-degree murder attempted to kill himself Monday (June 23) during his own murder trial.

As a trial witness left the stand, Aubrey Trail randomly stood from his wheelchair and shouted before repeatedly slashing his neck with a small blade.

"Bailey is innocent, and I curse you all,” Trail yelled.

Trail fell to the floor after the outburst with blood spewing from his neck. Deputies reportedly tried to disarm Trail while ensuring his own safety, and shortly after a cleaning crew was dispatched to the courtroom to clean the mess.

Trail, 52, and his girlfriend, Bailey Boswell, 24, both face the death penalty if convicted of the suffocation and dismemberment of Sydney Loofe. Trail and Boswell met Loofe via the social media dating app, Tinder.

On Nov. 16, 2017, Loofe went missing after Boswell and Trail arranged a date. Shortly after their meeting, the couple denied any involvement in her disappearance. Then Boswell gathered the press to confess to killing 24-year-old Loofe accidentally while enacting a "sexual fantasy."

Trail's defense team still thinks despite Monday's episode they can get a fair trial. Saline County District Judge Vicky Johnson said she will question each juror individually in her chambers and instruct them to disregard Trail's actions.

Testimony was scheduled to resume Tuesday morning. (June 25)