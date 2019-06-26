New Jersey Couple Goes Missing In Barbados﻿ After Renting Jet Skis

On Saturday (June 22), New Jersey couple Oscar Suarez, 32, and Magdalena Devil, 25, started their vacation in Barbados. The pair were scheduled to return to the States on June 29, but have now been deemed missing at sea after renting jet skis.

According to NBC News, the couple disappeared on Monday (June 24), after departing the leasing location at Holetown Beach. Their vanishing was made known to local authorities by the jet ski rental's owner who noticed the pair didn't return at the mandated time of 2:55 p.m., after taking off at 2:30 p.m. Devil and Suarez both had on life jackets. An inquiry was also made by law enforcement at their temporary residence, Discovery Bay Hotel.

The Police Marine Unit and Barbados Coast Guard stated its search ranged from the point of departure to the Barbados Port which is a number of miles away, the New York Post adds. The hotel's management also revealed that neither Devil or Suarez returned to the place that day. The jet skis have not been found as well.