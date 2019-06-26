New Jersey Couple Goes Missing In Barbados After Renting Jet Skis
On Saturday (June 22), New Jersey couple Oscar Suarez, 32, and Magdalena Devil, 25, started their vacation in Barbados. The pair were scheduled to return to the States on June 29, but have now been deemed missing at sea after renting jet skis.
According to NBC News, the couple disappeared on Monday (June 24), after departing the leasing location at Holetown Beach. Their vanishing was made known to local authorities by the jet ski rental's owner who noticed the pair didn't return at the mandated time of 2:55 p.m., after taking off at 2:30 p.m. Devil and Suarez both had on life jackets. An inquiry was also made by law enforcement at their temporary residence, Discovery Bay Hotel.
The Police Marine Unit and Barbados Coast Guard stated its search ranged from the point of departure to the Barbados Port which is a number of miles away, the New York Post adds. The hotel's management also revealed that neither Devil or Suarez returned to the place that day. The jet skis have not been found as well.
View this post on Instagram
The Royal #Barbados #Police Force is seeking the assistance of the public in locating two #missing persons. Missing: Oscar Suarez 32 years and Magdalena DeVille 25 years of the U.S.A staying at Room 49, Discovery Bay Hotel, Trents, St. James. Circumstances: They arrived in Barbados on Saturday 22nd June 2019 from the United States of America and are scheduled to leave on Saturday 29th June 2019. On Monday 24th June about 2:34pm they rented a Jet Ski from an operator at Holetown Beach and proceeded out to sea. At the time they were both wearing life jackets. About 2:55pm after they did not return, the operator became worried and contacted other operators in the area to carry out a search but they were not sighted. The matter was reported to the Police. The Police Marine Unit and the Barbados Coast Guard conducted a search of the area extending as far as the Bridgetown Port but were unable to locate either the couple or the Jet Ski. A check with the management of the Discovery Bay Hotel was made and it revealed that neither guest had returned to the hotel. Investigations are continuing. Anyone with information relative to the whereabouts of Oscar #Suarez and Magdalena DeVille is asked to contact the Emergency number 211, #Holetown Police Station at 419-1700, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or the nearest Police Station.