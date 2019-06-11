new-york-may-decriminalize-sex-work
Hannah Peters

New York May Become The First State To Decriminalize Sex Work

June 11, 2019 - 4:51 pm by Shenequa Golding

Two New York senators introduced a bill that would decriminalize sex work and remove prior charges related to prostitution from a sex worker's record. If passed, New York would become the first state to legalize it in the country.

Sen. Jessica Ramon and Sen. Julia Salazar along with the advocacy group Decrim NY introduced the progressive bill at the New York State Assembly this week. If passed, in New York it would be legal to buy and sell sex under certain circumstances. The bill would regulate where prostitution can take place, in hopes to make sex workers safer.

Under the new legislation, any misdemeanor charges related to prostitution would be removed, however, prostitution near a school would still remain a misdemeanor. The penal code won't change or outlaw sex trafficking as it relates to minors.

"We want to bring sex workers out of the shadows and ensure that they are protected," Ramos said. "We will finally make strides against trafficking by empowering sex workers to report violence against them. Sex work is work and everyone has an inherent right to a safe workplace."

Rebecca Zipkin and Alexi Meyers both members of a nonprofit group that advocate for sex trafficking victims supports protecting sex workers but says decriminalizing it doesn't make conditions safer.

"Most often it increases sex trafficking," Zipkin said."If you legalize, you are condoning brothels to become businesses and pimps to become business managers. That's what we've seen around the world. The argument about safety is false."

In This Story:

Popular

Dwyane Wade, Isiah Thomas And More React To Kevin Durant's Injury

From the Web

More on Vibe

caution-tape-1516411659
Getty Images

Grieving Mother Says L.A. County Deputies “Murdered” Her Son

The mother of a black man shot and killed by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies in Inglewood, Calif. last week says that her son was “innocent” of wrongdoing and “murdered” by police.

Edtwon Stamps, 27, was pronounced dead at a local hospital after being shot multiple times last Thursday (June 4). Stamps, who worked as a bus driver, was staying at a hotel in Inglewood when he went out to get pizza, his mother, Kaylah Jordan, said.

The shooting erupted at around 10:30 p.m. local time.

“All I know is I got a call, they said my son had been shot. That supposedly he had opened fire on some officers,” Jordan told CBS Los Angeles.

Jordan maintained that her son did nothing wrong. “I just want you to know that my son is innocent. He was murdered.”

Authorities dd not release information about the shooting until 15 hours after Stamps was killed.

The L.A. County Sheriff's department claim that Stamps somehow ended up in the front seat of a deputy squad car at one point during the encounter. He was shot at least three times, according to his mother.  One of the squad cars at the scene was also left riddled with bullets.

Although police would not confirm exactly how many shots were fired at Stamps, a witness told CBS LA that they heard at least a dozen shots.

Deputies reportedly began following Stamps because he was “acting suspiciously.” Stamps allegedly opened fire on officers, according to the L.A. County Sheriff's office.  A witness reported seeing a “shootout” between Stamps and deputies.

“Everybody be advised, suspect is down. Suspect is inside the patrol vehicle,” someone can be heard saying on a police scanner, as reported by KTLA. “We have, uh, numerous deputies that are holding the suspect at gunpoint. He’s going to be seated in the front seat of the patrol vehicle. There’s going to be 417 (gun) in his waistband.”

Stamps was the third police-involved fatal shooting in Los Angles County within a 24-hour period.

See more on the shooting below.

Continue Reading
dozens-raped-sudan-during-peaceful-protests
David Degner

Sudanese Doctors Report Dozens Of Rape During Khartoum Attacks

After the fall of Sudanese dictator Omar al-Bashir in April, many took to the streets hopeful that for the first time in 30 years, the North African country was on its way to democracy. Yet, two months later widespread violence, murder, and rape have ravished the country's capital, Khartoum.

According to reports, doctors estimate more than 100 people have been killed, 700 are injured and about 70 men and women have been raped by the paramilitaries from the Rapid Support Forces.

Many victims in the area have not sought medical treatment out of fear of retaliation or because health care may be limited. Lt Gen Jamaleddine Omar from the transitionary military council told The Guardian protests led by the Forces for Declaration of Freedom and Change are to blame for “all the regrettable events”  of the past two days.

Omar said the RSF's reaction is simply "to restore life back to normal.”

The protesters, according to Omar “crossed the line of peaceful practices … and have become a major liability for the country and the people’s security,” he said.

Since December, The Sudanese Professionals Association-- a group made of doctors, union leaders, air-traffic control staff, pilots, electrical engineers, and economists--have organized peaceful demonstrations in hopes to topple the military.

On Sunday, (June 9) roads and shops were closed in Khartoum’s Gabra neighborhood. “The solution is to get life paralyzed,” a protest leader said.

A young Sudanese woman took to social media to dispell rumors and explain why the violence and murder in Sudan is something the international community should care about.

YOUNG SUDANESE WOMAN SHARES WHATS REALLY HAPPENING IN SUDAN. pic.twitter.com/TB4BO57i9M

— POLITIWOMAN (@politiwoman) June 11, 2019

Continue Reading
robert-f-smith-internship-
Astrid Stawiarz

Robert F. Smith Announces New Paid Internship Program For Minorities

The billionaire who made headlines for paying the student loan debt for Morehouse College's 2019 graduating class is paying it forward yet again.

Robert F. Smith announced a paid internship for students of color within the STEM field. Titled "Intern X," Smith has said the apprenticeship will cater to or 1,000 ethnically underrepresented students.

Rising sophomore with a GPA of 2.8 or higher are eligible to participate in Intern X. AT&T, PriceWaterhouseCoopers, Deloitte, and CitiGroup are three of the companies participating in the program.

Wow! Billionaire Robert F. Smith surprises Morehouse graduates by announcing his family will eliminate the student debt of the entire class of 2019 with a grant. #PayItForward #HBCU pic.twitter.com/lbZmttSsB6

— Tomthunkit™ (@TomthunkitsMind) June 10, 2019

Last month, Smith made headlines when during his commencement speech he revealed he'd pay off the student loan debt for the graduating class. The founder of New York investment firm Vista Equity Partners' gift was estimated at $40 million.

"This is my class, 2019, and my family is making a grant to eliminate their student loans. Now, I know my class will pay this forward. And I want my class to look at these alumnus. These beautiful Morehouse brothers and let's make sure that every class has the same opportunity going forward," Smith said.

Mr. Smith, whose estimated worth is $5 billion, continues to help those in need. Well done.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

News

15h ago

Dwyane Wade, Isiah Thomas And More React To Kevin Durant's Injury

Entertainment

1d ago

Usher Sheares New Head Tattoo And Social Media Is Split On The Topic

Movies & TV

1d ago

Oprah Sits Down With The Exonerated Central Park 5