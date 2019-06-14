Nick Cannon To Host Morning Show On L.A. Hip-Hop Station Power 106

Nick Cannon has signed on to host and produce his own morning show on Los Angeles radio station, Power 106, Billboard reports. Nick Cannon Mornings is set to debut on Monday (June 17), during the coveted 6 to 10 a.m. slot.

“Power 106 is one of the most substantial fixtures in our hip-hop culture that has proven time and time again that they are No. 1 and not going anywhere,” Cannon said in a statement. “Los Angeles is used to star players joining star franchises. I’m just honored for the opportunity to make our community and culture proud.”

View this post on Instagram A man of the community! ✊🏾 @power_106 A post shared by NICK CANNON (@nickcannon) on Jun 14, 2019 at 3:03pm PDT

Cannon’s morning show will replace J Cruz’s The Cruz Show. The radio host left the station in April for Power 106 competitor, 92.3 The Beat. The move reunited Cruz with longtime L.A. radio personality, Big Boy, who left Power 106 for 92.3 in 2015.

In addition to radio, Cannon is the creator and host of MTV’s Wild ’N Out, which has been on the air for more than a decade. He also helmed Fox’s The Masked Singer, a singing competition show that crowned T-Pain as its season one winner, and was recently picked up for season two. Last year, it was reported that Cannon signed a development deal to host a late-night talk show on Fox.