White Man Blames Autism For Harassing Black Women Who Were Minding Their Business

A known troll on the web has taken his abilities to the next level as he reportedly harassed two young black women for drinking wine at a community pool.

The incident between Nick Starr-Street and Gaëlle Claude and her friend happened Sunday (June 23) in Hyattsville, MD when Starr-Street approached the women for drinking wine at a community pool at The Edition Apartments. Claude, who posted footage of the interaction on social media said they were taking photos and drinking when Starr-Street approached them. He told the women they were breaking the rules and continued to record them. One of the women is seen pushing his phone out of her face.

After the women tried to leave the area, Starr-Street called 911 and followed them for nearly a mile. "This white man literally stalked us from his apartment for damn near a mile just cause we were at the pool drinking wine and taking pictures," Claude said in her tweet about the incident. "Called the police and all...I cannot make this up smh."

This white man literally stalked us from his apartment for damn near a mile just cause we were at the pool drinking wine and taking pictures. Called the police and all...I cannot make this up smh pic.twitter.com/96tGTSykUZ — sodium. (@BestFlaws) June 23, 2019

Claude goes on to say that she and her friend tried asking for help after Starr-Street began following them and calling them racists. "The whole time we were walking no one was trying to help us. Not one soul," she tweeted. "We were walking and telling people on the street the man was stalking/harassing and no one cared so yes we did ask for help and called security."

Starr-Street took to Facebook and claimed one of the women attacked him when she knocked the phone out of his hand and left him with a purple bruise on his chest. He also posted a 16-second video of the incident, though Claude's footage is much longer.

In addition to his claims, Starr-Street blamed his reported harassment on his alleged autism. "I’m autistic and lack a gauge that goes anywhere but 0 and 100," he posted. "When I see a lease violation, I call it out and do everything in my power to make sure it is resolved, no matter who is the person violating. My husband called 911 and they fled. I called 911 and chased after my attackers as I wasn’t going to let someone get away with physically assaulting me, again the autism thing where my sense of justice and right and wrong go right to 100%."

But there appears to be a trend in Starr-Street's behavior. The day before the incident with Claude and her friend, Starr-Street called the police on seven black women for playing music at the pool. The women also had a glass bottle at the pool but removed it after they were told by Starr-Street that it was a violation of their lease. Felecia Soso shared the incident on Twitter and said after the police were called, they showed their videos of Starr-Street's behavior and decided to leave the pool.

We are told to turn our music down so we do so.. and now it’s like barely playing we have food and drinks and are chilling talking (not loudly) and enjoying ourselves.. — Lil Fort Wash Posh (@SuggSavage) June 22, 2019

The Hyattsville Police Department posted a statement on their Facebook page but did not arrest anyone in either incident.

Since the incident, Starr-Street claims he has been called a racist for his behavior. "That’s where we are today. We will seek as much justice as possible, but our apartment has been vandalized, the apartment complex has been vandalized and we’ve been called the worst horrific things imaginable," he said. "So many death threats. All of which are far worse than anything falsely alleged by these women."

Starr-Street has a history of spewing hate speech towards Jewish people and the LGBTQIA+ community. In 2016, he reportedly made an insensitive comment towards Roxxxy Andrews just days after the mass shooting at Pulse nightclub. The tweet read, "Seriously @RoxxxyAndrews? Isn't she a has-been not a star? Where her people at? I thought they were all shot."

Celebrities like Kathy Griffin have defended the women as well as many others who have questioned Starr-Street's actions. Claude is currently seeking legal counsel against Starr-Street.