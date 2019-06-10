Nick 'Swaggy P' Young Plans On Naming Newborn After Tupac Shakur

Nick Young, affectionately known as Swaggy P, recently revealed that he is planning on naming his third child after the late Tupac Shakur.

In a new photo posted to his Instagram page, the former Lakers star posted photos of him, his current girlfriend Keonna Green and their children at their baby shower. In the caption of his photo, the L.A. native wrote that he’s hopeful his bundle of joy will be born on a very special date, so that he can commemorate a very special MC.

“[Baby] number 3 hopefully the 16 on 2pac bday," wrote Swaggy. "I’m naming him Nyce Amaru Young or Nyce Shakur." Amaru is Tupac’s middle name. There’s no word on whether the baby’s name will change if the baby isn’t born on this specific date.

Previously, Young was linked to Iggy Azalea, who broke off their engagement in 2016 due to diminished trust. It was announced shortly after their breakup that Swaggy P was expecting a second child with Green, who was his ex-girlfriend at the time.

See the announcement below.