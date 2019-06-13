Nickelodeon Announces 'Good Burger' Pop-Up Restaurant

It's time to reminisce on the nostalgia of All That's signature restaurant, Good Burger. A pop-up is launching for fans to get their hands on the trademark order. According to Entertainment Weekly, the team behind the Saved By the Bell themed diner, Saved By the Max, that launched in Chicago in 2016, is partnering with Nickelodeon to bring this vision to life.

Kel Mitchell who starred as Ed in the Good Burger skits of the '90s comedy series is known for his quirky catchphrase: "Welcome to Good Burger, home of the Good Burger. Can I take your order?" as he greeted customers with an infectious gap-toothed smile. Standing alongside his partner-in-crime, Dexter Reed (Kenan Thompson), the duo managed to get through the crazy yet humorous shifts as employees.

Los Angeles will be the home to this piece of television history, opening its doors on July 10. Tickets can be purchased on June 17 at 1o a.m. PT.

People reports that "the fiction chain's signature Good Burgers, Good Shakes and Good Chunks," will be on the menu. In 1997, the '90s skit-turned-Paramount-film made it to the box office, raking in $23.7 million.

As we wait to grab a seat and indulge in the popular food items, a revival of All That is premiering on June 15 at 8:30 p.m. ET on Nickelodeon. Mitchell and Thompson will be behind-the-scenes as executive producers.