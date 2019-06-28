Nicki Minaj Freestyles On ‘The Tonight Show,’ Confirms New Album
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon went live Thursday (June 27) with Nicki Minaj as the night’s special guest, and she didn’t disappoint. The “Megatron” rapper returned to the late-night talk show two days after making a staged appearance where Fallon informed he that she showed up on the wrong night.
During Thursday’s interview segment, Minaj played the “Wheel of Freestyle.” The game required her to spit a short freestyle with three random words: Hexagon, Yeti, and Edible Arrangement.
The Queens native also confirmed that her fifth studio album is “definitely” on the way. “Yes of course, there’s a new album I’m just not putting out the date yet,” she said.
It’s unclear if the forthcoming album will feature Minaj’s recently released “Megatron” single, or the name of the project.
.@NICKIMINAJ announces she has an album on the way! #FallonLIVE pic.twitter.com/V1JjF2LIYC
— Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) June 28, 2019
Earlier in the day, Minaj trolled BET after the 2019 BET Awards scored lower ratings than the previous year. The Young Money rhymer was billed to headline the 2019 BET experience but pulled out of the show in February due to a shady tweet from the network’s Twitter page.
Watch Minaj’s Tonight Show freestyle below.
.@NICKIMINAJ incorporates 3 random words into a rap on the spot in Wheel of Freestyle #FallonLIVE pic.twitter.com/g6kGDIVUXj
— Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) June 28, 2019