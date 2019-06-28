5 Ways Nicki Minaj Can Win The Internet Back
Nicki Minaj Freestyles On ‘The Tonight Show,’ Confirms New Album

June 28, 2019 - 1:22 am by VIBE Staff

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon went live Thursday (June 27) with Nicki Minaj as the night’s special guest, and she didn’t disappoint. The “Megatron” rapper returned to the late-night talk show two days after making a staged appearance where Fallon informed he that she showed up on the wrong night.

During Thursday’s interview segment, Minaj played the “Wheel of Freestyle.” The game required her to spit a short freestyle with three random words: Hexagon, Yeti, and Edible Arrangement.

The Queens native also confirmed that her fifth studio album is “definitely” on the way. “Yes of course, there’s a new album I’m just not putting out the date yet,” she said.

It’s unclear if the forthcoming album will feature Minaj’s recently released “Megatron” single, or the name of the project.

Earlier in the day, Minaj trolled BET after the 2019 BET Awards scored lower ratings than the previous year. The Young Money rhymer was billed to headline the 2019 BET experience but pulled out of the show  in February due to a shady tweet from the network’s Twitter page.

Watch Minaj’s Tonight Show freestyle below.

Chance the Rapper Performs at the 2017 Firefly Music Festival
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Firefly

Chance The Rapper’s ’Acid Rap,’ ’10 Day’ Mixtapes Headed To Streaming Services

Chance the Rapper’s 10 Day and Acid Rap mixtapes, will finally be available on all major streaming platforms Friday (June 28).

“Proud to announce that Acid Rap and 10 Day will be joining Coloring Book on all streaming platforms,” the Chicago native revealed via social media Thursday (June 27). The release will be accompanied by “exclusive vinyl and merch” and the pre-sale of his long awaited debut LP which will debut next month.

Proud to announce that #10DAY & #Acidrap will be joining Coloring Book on all streaming platforms this evening accompanied by exclusive vinyl and merch and OH YEAH THE PRE-SALE FOR MY NEW ALBUM & TOUR ON https://t.co/hpfCtUy8Hq

Thank you everyone who stayed with me for so long. pic.twitter.com/ZW4COBAB9c

— Chance The Rapper Album in July (@chancetherapper) June 27, 2019

10 Day, Chance’s debut mixtape, dropped in 2012 and was followed-up by his critically acclaimed, Acid Rap, released a year later. The 25-year-old rapper’s Grammy winning Coloring Book mixtape became the first all-streaming release to crack the Top 10 on the Billboard 200. As for his new album, Chance has been keeping the details under wraps but the newlywed did announce that he’ll be heading out on tour this summer in support of the album.

In the meantime, fans can’t wait to stream Acid Rap and 10 Day. Check out some of the excited reactions below.

Me adding songs from #10DAY and #Acidrap on my Spotify playlist tomorrow:pic.twitter.com/VrCyg9a4W9

— Quinn Frankel (@QFrankel) June 27, 2019

Acid Rap and 10 Day are coming to Spotify and y’all don’t know how excited I am!!! pic.twitter.com/w8XlaF5eTY

— IG: @CalebDL_Studios (@CalebDL_Studios) June 27, 2019

Me talking about how much I love Acid Rap &how much Chance’s music means to me: My family: pic.twitter.com/Acn8Vcb9BS

— NELLI NELLS (@NotoriousNelli) June 27, 2019

Acid Rap is one of the greatest mixtapes of all time. Don't @ me

— Jotaro Kujo 🌟 (@JustChineduIt) June 27, 2019

ACID RAP IS COMING TO SPOTIFY TONIGHT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/lbte05CkDi

— yuck 🍷 @ DEEM AND I HAVE A NEW BABY SISTER!!!! (@ponatxllo) June 28, 2019

Instagram

R. Kelly's Daughter, Jaah, Discusses Sexuality Years After Coming Out

R. Kelly's daughter Jaah Kelly is speaking her truth in her latest cover story for Paper magazine's Pride issue. In the new feature, Jaah discussed her sexuality nearly four years after she came out.

Jaah reportedly came out at 14 as a transgender male who was attracted to girls on the now-closed social site, Ask.fm. "When I posted that video, I was so scared," Jaah said. "When I was younger, I always felt like I had to make a choice. I knew that I was a girl who liked other girls. But because of what I was taught, I felt like the only way you could like another girl is if you were a boy."

Jaah's mother, Drea Kelly, also recalled the time her daughter came out and how she reacted. "I remember when Jaah first came out to me when she was 10 years old. She thought, 'Oh Mama, I was scared to tell you because I didn't think you would love me," Drea said. "But the unconditional love of a mother is like that of God. There is nothing you could do to earn it and there is nothing you could ever do to lose it. I told her, 'I love you because you're mine, not because of your orientation. I'm always gonna be here to protect you.' Meantime, live that best life, and live it out loud and in color. Who gives a damn what anybody else thinks?"

Now 18 years old, Jaah said she identifies as a lesbian but doesn't particularly care for labels. She said she is also comfortable with being referred to as a male, female, genderfluid, or nonbinary.  "I know I like girls, but that's as far as I'll go to label myself," she continued. "It's up to you how you see me. Either way, I don't care. I stand in my truth, and why does my truth need a label?"

Read Jaah Kelly's full Paper cover story here.

Kenny Smith All Star Bash
Jeff Hahne/Getty Images for Kenny Smith

Doug E. Fresh, George Clinton, And Gloria Gaynor To Be Honored At The National Museum Of African American Music

Black Music Month has done its fair share of paying homage to some of the most influential artists in the industry. Ending on the highest note, The National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM) will honor George Clinton, Doug E. Fresh and Gloria Gaynor on Thursday (June 27). Grammy-winning producer Shannon Sanders will host the ceremony.

The sixth annual Celebration of Legends Gala will award the icons with the Rhapsody & Rhythm Award in Nashville, Tenn., Billboard reports.

In a press release, NMAAM President and CEO H. Beecher Hicks III said, "The Rhapsody & Rhythm honorees span the breadth of African-American music, representing disco, hip-hop, and funk."

R&B and funk revolutionary, George Clinton, is known for eclectic style and twist of soul music in the '70s. With more than 40 years in the industry, platinum artist mashed influences of Jimi Hendrix, Frank Zappa, and Sly Stone in his tracks. With 37 R&B singles and three No. 1 hits, Clinton received a Grammy and NAACP Image Award, among other accolades.

The original human-beatbox, Doug E. Fresh came to fame in the '80s with then partner Slick Rick and their famous hit single "La-Di-Da-Di." His single "Spirit" with the Get Fresh Crew was featured on the original soundtrack of Ghostbusters 2. Fresh went on to record an album in 1992 with M.C. Hammer and has a slew of appearances on others. Additional achievements include Hip Hop Hall of Fame inductee, 2004 Lifetime Achievement Award recipient at the 2004 The Source Awards and a 2014 BET Hip Hop Awards Icon honoree.

Gaynor's No. 1 single, "I Will Survive," is a testament that is still played today. Her career is extensive all in its own. From appearances on soundtracks, television shows, 18 albums, and her hit single being selected for the Library of Congress' Nation Recording Registry, her recognitions speak for themselves.

Tributes of the artists will be performed by Louis York, the Shindellas, Mr. Talkbox, Fatman Scoop, DJ Mars, and singer-songwriter Avery Sunshine.

Legends gala tickets are $250. More information is available here.

