Nicki Minaj Opens Up About Marrying Her "Soulmate" Kenneth Petty

June 24, 2019 - 9:53 am by VIBE Staff

Nicki Minaj is in love and engaged. After revealing that she and her boyfriend, Kenneth Petty are set to marry, the rapper opened up about her whirlwind romance and upcoming nuptials during a Twitter Q&A on Sunday (June 23).

Nicki began the Twitter conversation by discussing her latest single, "Megatron." When asked about the video, which featured her husband-to-be, Nicki revealed that Petty was exhausted the day of the shoot and didn't initially want to do it. "I woke dat a** up & said take off ya shirt, I need u 2 shoot this scene. He had fallen asleep in my dressing room. He was mad aggy. He was grumbling all the way to the set talking bout he cold I said boy go over there & b quiet," she recalled. But when the video premiered, she said that he was "cheesing nonstop."

Later in the discussion, Nicki spoke about marrying her "soulmate." After one fan asked the rapper whether Petty was in love with Nicki Minaj or her given name, Onika, she revealed that he never calls her by her stage name. "He has called me Onika since I was 15 so it’s hard to change that," she wrote. "That was the problem, others r infatuated w/Nicki Minaj. He DGAF about this industry & is very protective." She also noted that he is very protective of her when they're out in public.

As previously reported, Nicki and Petty began dating in Dec. 2018. While their romance seems a little more recent, the two have reportedly known each other for more than a decade.

