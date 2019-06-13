Cassie is pregnant. The singer and her boyfriend, Alex Fine, confirmed the happy baby news on Instagram on Thursday (June 13).

"Can't wait to meet our baby girl," Cassie captioned a series of photos on IG. "Love You Always & Forever."

Fine, on the other hand, went all out. The dad-to-be shared a "Letter to Cassie" and another "Letter to my Daughter." "I promise you that I will do every single thing in my power to support you and help you. I promise that you will never be alone," he wrote to his girlfriend. "I promise that you will be loved beyond expectation and we will show our children how to be in a healthy relationship."

To his unborn daughter, Fine promised "to be a man that you and your mother look up to and love. I will always listen and put the both of you first. I will show you a healthy relationship and how you deserve to be treated."

Cassie and Fine made their romance official in Dec. 2018. This is their first child together. See their pregnancy announcements below.

Can’t wait to meet our baby girl 💗 Love You Always & Forever 📸: @mikemillerphoto

Letter to Cassie I promise you that I will do every single thing in my power to support you and help you. I promise that you will never be alone. I promise that you will be loved beyond expectation and we will show our children how to be in a healthy relationship. I promise to always come home with a great attitude and give our children and you undivided attention. I promise to always keep you and the child first nothing comes before you. I promise you will be showered in kisses and hugs every single day. I promise that I will be the best father/baby daddy You two are my greatest loves I have and will ever have. I cannot wait for the rest of our lives together and to raise a beautiful happy child in our beautiful happy life. ❤️ 📸 @mikemillerphoto

Letter to my Daughter I will be the first man in your life and will show you the greatest love and affection now and forever. I never thought my heart could grow bigger after meeting your mother... then I found out we were having you and I instantly felt a love that is so indescribable. I promise to be at every dance recital, concert, sporting event, school plays whatever you decide to do I will be there and support you. I am your number one fan I promise to be a man that you and your mother look up to and love. I will always listen and put the both of you first. I will show you a healthy relationship and how you deserve to be treated. I promise to never approve of any boy you like because they will never be good enough for my baby girl. Sorry I can’t promise that I won’t embarrass you because I will give you so many kisses at every school drop off. I will be the Dad that never forces my opinions on you. I will love whatever you do in life as long as you’re happy. I promise that I will be kind, sweet, and you will always be daddy’s little girl. I promise to love you every single second unconditionally until my last breath. You’re perfect to me and always will be

