Nicki Minaj To Release "Megatron" On Friday
It looks like Nicki Minaj is ready to release something new to the world.
The entertainer has teased just one word, "Megatron" to her fans on social media. The first Wednesday (June 12) with a cryptic tweet and the second on Instagram Thursday (June 13), with a release date of Friday.
While there are little details around what "Megatron" can be, fans have speculated that it could be a single, a fragrance or a full-blown album. Minaj's Instagram post shows the rapper in what appears to be a gas station surrounded by a tropical forest with a green car.
Perhaps the vehicle will transform into Megatron or maybe just remain a car. Minaj has enjoyed comparisons to the infamous Transformers character in the past with her dropping bars about it on Future's 2018 release, "Transformers." "I’m still the bad guy/I am a Decepticon," she spits. "Some call me Nicki but some call me Megatron. I’m stoppin' bags and I don’t need a red octagon."
Fans have noticed how Nicki previously shared images of her take on Megatron during her European tour. With her classic "Beam Me Up Scotty" playing in the background, a skit showcasing the creation of "Megatron" came to life.
More theories include possible collaborations with rappers like Chicago rapper Cupcakke, who also teased new music on Twitter.
Nicki's close friend and Miami legend Trina is also dropping her album The One this Friday with the two going back forth on a track titled, "BAPS."
New music on the way 😊
— Marilyn MonHOE (@CupcakKe_rapper) June 12, 2019
Looks like the only thing we can do is what to see what's next.