2019 NBA Finals - Game Three
Wife Of Warriors Owner Nicole Curran Explains Beyonce Incident

June 6, 2019 - 5:48 pm by VIBE Staff

Nicole Curran, the wife of Golden State Warriors owner, Joe Lacob, received backlash this week after fans caught a glimpse of her appearing to lean over Beyonce during Game 3 of the NBA Finals. After receiving death threats, Curran is explaining what really happened between her and Beyonce.

Curran reportedly spoke to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne about the incident. The interaction reportedly came after Curran asked if Jay-Z and Bey wanted any drinks. She leaned over to hear Hov over the noisy crowd.

"She was in tears. Said she had been getting death threats on social media all night. This morning she disabled her IG account just to make it stop," Shelburne shared on Twitter. "There was no hostility. I was trying to be a good hostess. I’ve never experienced cyberbullying like this. I can’t believe our players go through this. That kids go through this."

Check out Curran's account of the situation, as told by Shelburne.

R. Kelly Appears In Court After Prosecutors Add Additional Felony Charges
R. Kelly's Ex-Manager Indicted For Making Terroristic Threats Against Savage Family

R. Kelly's former manager has been indicted in Georgia for allegedly threatening to kill the father and family of one of his girlfriends, TMZ reports.

The Henry County District Attorney confirmed that James Mason was indicted on Thursday (June 6) on one felony count of making terroristic threats against Timothy Savage, father of Joycelyn Savage. Joycelyn previously appeared on CBS' interview special with Gayle King in Mar. 2019.

Joycelyn Savage's father reportedly went to the police in May 2018 claiming Mason called him and said, "I'm gonna do harm to you and your family, when I see you I'm gonna get you, I'm going to f**king kill you."

The Henry County Sherriff's Dept. issued an arrest warrant for Mason in August 2018. He later turned himself in but was released on $10,000 bond and ordered to stay away from the Savage family.

The attorney for the Savage family, Gerald A. Griggs, responded to Mason's indictment, saying, "today's indictment of Henry James Mason, former manager of R Kelly, further underscores the public accountability that victims and families are pressing on R Kelly and his team."

He continued: "The Savage family will not be bullied or threatened in their quest to reunite with Joycelyn. Let this be a message to all associates of Robert Sylvester Kelly that the Savages are serious about justice and accountability."

Mason's indictment comes shortly after R. Kelly was charged on 11 counts of aggravated sexual assault. He recently pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Starz "Power" The Fifth Season NYC Red Carpet Premiere Event &amp; After Party
50 Cent Checks Aspiring Rapper Who Approached Him While On a Date

50 Cent isn't here for people randomly approaching him. A new video that is circulating online, shows the rapper checking an aspiring rapper named NFL Dume who confronted the Fif while he was semingly on a date.

NFL Dume reportedly approached the rapper with the intentions of giving him his demo CD and SoundCloud link. 50 appeared to be accompanied by Nikki Nicole from Black Ink Crew: Chicago. Dume quickly learned that 50 was not the one to play with, however.

In the video, 50 appears to ignore Dume, but when he starts provoking him, Fif responds in a less friendly manner. "Are you crazy?" 50 asks Dume.

"I am crazy! I'm crazy about my talent," he responds.

Instead of indulging him any longer, 50 says, "your sh*t is not gonna work. You know why? Because you're stupid. The way you approaching me is wrong."

Check out the video below.

Ari-Lennox-New-York-Review-Shea-Butter-Baby-Tour
Ari Lennox performs at #YouTubeBlack FanFest 2018 at Howard University on October 23, 2018 in Washington, DC. | See images from her recent show below.
Ari Lennox Exudes Grown And Sexy Energy During NYC Shea Butter Baby Tour Stop

Summer hasn't arrived just yet in New York, but Ari Lennox provided plenty of heat during her stellar performance during her stop in New York for her Shea Butter Baby Tour.

The intimate yet lively cold-out set at Bowery Ballroom on Tuesday (June 5), had a little something for everyone. Her openers Baby Rose and Mikhala Jené provided lush performances with their style of R&B soul. Jené's "All I Want" and Rose's very rousing and classic vocals were beautiful discoveries. As natural babes and fellas filled up the venue, alluring blue-hued lights set the tone for the rest of the night.

The connection between the VIBE NEXT alum and the crowd was more than anyone could have hoped for. Stepping out in an all-black ensemble and signature high curly bun (with a very Diana Ross-like fur coat), Ari opened up with "Chicago Boy," which also happens to be the opener for her debut album, Shea Butter Baby. The setlist was a mix of the tracks from the project as well as her breakout EP, PHO. Fans were able to "bust it real fast" on Ari's command to tracks like "Broke," "Night Drive" and the sensual single, "Up Late." With trumpeter Theo Croker performing on "Chicago Boy," "Static" and "Whipped Cream," love and nayhoos were definitely in the kush-filled air.

Loosies like "40 Shades Of Choke" got their moment with Ari requesting everyone to say, "I will be consensually choked tonight and I will survive" before singing the track.

Ari's show was an embodiment of who she is and what her music represents–unapologetic with strong doses of grown and sexy appeal. Her stage was tailor-made for the D.C. native as well. First with the cheekily set up mannequins donning striking wigs behind her, and second with her own commentary throughout the duration of the show. At various points during the show, Ari and her packed audience maintained upbeat conversations.

A fan in the front row shared how the heartbreaking "La La La La" would be her future wedding song with the singer encouraging her by sending good vibes to her future hubby, dog and life.

There wasn't one low point during Ari's show, and it only got degrees hotter when she threw off her fur jacket, a statement piece in her video for "Up Late," and moved effortlessly to the beat of "Broke," her song featuring J.I.D. The Christo-created track got the crowd vibing, and the Bowery was quickly filled up with voices singing along to Ari's catchy lines, "I've been low before/Yeah you know I've been low before."

Hands were thrown into the air by girls sporting long, box braids and styled afros as they danced along to the song. Although J.I.D. didn't come out to perform their record together, the crowd was blessed with a surprise appearance from the brain behind Dreamville himself, J. Cole. With his now, trademark dreadlocks on display, Cole joined his signee onstage for a rendition of their hit "Shea Butter Baby."

The venue was already booming thanks to Ari, but with the two together onstage it may as well have exploded.

The image of Ari and Cole performing is one that can represent 2019 wholly; it's the year of Dreamville. While Cole may have been the icing on the cake for Ari's NY show, she was the entire slice and then some.

Tasting a piece of Ari's live shows is what everyone needs to feel as grown and as sexy and she does.

Check out more dates for The Shea Butter Baby Tour here.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#PressPlay: #AriLennox brings out #JCole in New York for a 🔥performance of her track #SheaButterBaby 👶🏾

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jun 4, 2019 at 8:54pm PDT

