Nipsey Hussle’s Brother Competing With Crips To Trademark “The Marathon Continues”

Nipsey Hussle’s older brother could be pitted against The Crips gang in the battle over the slain rapper’s slogan, “The Marathon Continues.” According to The Blast, Samiel “Blacc Sam” Asghedom filed to trademark the line, which has become more famous in the three months since the South Los Angeles native was tragically gunned down in front of his clothing store.

Blacc Sam, who is seeking control of his late brother’s estate, reportedly filed the trademark documents on May 28. The filing came around two weeks after The Crips LLC filed trademark paperwork. Blacc Sam plans to use the phrase on various projects including entertainment purposes, along with “charitable activities and the doing of good deeds for others and the promotion of ethical and character values,” the site reports.

The U.S. Patten Office will have to decide which party deserves to be granted the trademark.

The Crips have similar goals for the phrase which they want to use to promote charity events, conduct youth sports programs, concert bookings and other entertainment services like boxing contests and an “ongoing realty-based television program,” among other things.

Hussle's death has spawned an influx of interest in the Grammy-nominated rapper's likeness, music, and his Marathon Clothing store, which temporarily closed its doors last month.