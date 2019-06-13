2019 BET Awards: Nipsey Hussle Will Posthumously Receive Humanitarian Award

Nipsey Hussle's efforts for his community and the culture have been celebrated in the wake of his tragic death in late March. At the upcoming BET Awards, the Victory Lap rapper's legacy will be commemorated, as he will posthumously receive the show's Humanitarian Award.

"As a prolific artist and leader, Nipsey Hussle was zealous about driving change for the betterment of his community, empowering and employing those in need and being an influential and highly respected leader," said BET's Executive Vice-President, Head of Programming, Connie Orlando. "His passing was a tremendous loss to the entertainment industry and to the culture. We will continue to remember his advocacy and be inspired by the groundwork he set forth and his dire commitment to social change."

Hussle was committed to serving underserved and underrepresented communities, and he planned to invest in California's underserved areas before his death.

"We are forever grateful, humbled and honored to have experienced his presence and we are invested in doing our part to ensure that the marathon will indeed continue," she continues. "It is an immense honor for us to recognize him with this year’s Humanitarian Award."

The Marathon Continues.