Nipsey Hussle's Sister Debuts New Tattoo Dedicated To Brother
Nipsey Hussle's sister, Samantha Smith is paying homage to her late brother in a major way. Smith recently hopped on Instagram on Tuesday (June 18), where she debuted her new tattoo that was inked in memory of Nip.
The new tat is a beautiful portrait of the late rapper. In the caption, Smith appeared to address a poem or letter to her brother.
"To my brother who is the Key to Life. To my brother who’s strength is unmatched. To my brother who is honorable," she wrote. "To my brother who keeps his word. To my brother who puts integrity before anything. To my brother who is the Color of Love."
She concluded the note by promising to " step into the path you have created. I will find what you have found. And we will be at home again. FOREVER YOUR BABY SISTER/60th STREET SAMANTHA."
Smith is not the only one with a tattoo of Nipsey. Lauren London and The Game both debuted their tatted portraits of Nip earlier this year.
Check out Samantha Smith's new ink and message to the late Hussle below.
View this post on Instagram
To my brother who is the Key to Life To my brother who’s strength is unmatched To my brother who is honorable To my brother who keeps his word To my brother who puts integrity before anything To my brother who is the Color of Love To my brother who has the empathy and compassion of God To my brother who seeks the Truth and nothing less To my brother who is who he says he is To my brother who does what he says he will do To my brother who has lived purposefully To my brother who always listens To my brother who has the massive capacity to understand To my brother who keeps me safe To my brother who embraces the new and unknown To my brother who has immense Power To my brother who dismisses fear To my brother who lives in the spirit To my brother who Eternal To my brother who is the Trees and the Ocean To my brother who is his children, his mother, his father, his brother, his woman To my brother who is me I will step into the path you have created I will find what you have found And we will be at home again FOREVER YOUR BABY SISTER/60th STREET SAMANTHA I LOVE YOU BEYOND WHAT LOVE ENTAILS Big thank you @imxtana for this piece I’m filled with gratitude