Nipsey Hussle's Sister Debuts New Tattoo Dedicated To Brother

Nipsey Hussle's sister, Samantha Smith is paying homage to her late brother in a major way. Smith recently hopped on Instagram on Tuesday (June 18), where she debuted her new tattoo that was inked in memory of Nip.

The new tat is a beautiful portrait of the late rapper. In the caption, Smith appeared to address a poem or letter to her brother.

"To my brother who is the Key to Life. To my brother who’s strength is unmatched. To my brother who is honorable," she wrote. "To my brother who keeps his word. To my brother who puts integrity before anything. To my brother who is the Color of Love."

She concluded the note by promising to " step into the path you have created. I will find what you have found. And we will be at home again. FOREVER YOUR BABY SISTER/60th STREET SAMANTHA."

Smith is not the only one with a tattoo of Nipsey. Lauren London and The Game both debuted their tatted portraits of Nip earlier this year.

Check out Samantha Smith's new ink and message to the late Hussle below.