North Carolina Man Sues Hardee's For Not Giving Him Enough Has Browns

A North Carolina man is livid after going to a local Hardee's fast-food restaurant and not getting what he believed was the right amount of hash browns. He's so vexed, this man is leveling a lawsuit against the company.

According to Hardee's website, a breakfast platter is "made from scratch with biscuit ‘n’ gravy, one egg, two strips of crisp bacon and hash rounds." Tommy Martin, 58, says the manager refused to give him the correct amount of the deep-fried breakfast potato, Martin, who's black, claims the manager's refusal to honor his hash browns request was racially motivated.

“It’s not a money issue,” Martin said. “I just want to be treated fairly.”

Martin said the manager gave him his money back after he complained but wouln't give him more hash browns.

“The manager came back and said that what you get. Got home with a tear in my eye. I have got to do something.” Martin said in a handwritten lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court in Charlotte.

The disgruntled customer alleges he now has cibophobia, a fear of food.