'On My Block' Cast Renegotiating Salary Ahead Of Season 3

The stars of Netflix's On My Block are requesting major salary increases before production for season three starts.

The core four of the coming-of-age series was paid $20,000 per episode for seasons one and two and would like to up their earnings to approximately $218,000 per episode, for each of them. According to The Hollywood Reporter, since renegotiations have started, Sierra Capri (Monse), Diego Tinoco (Cesar), Jason Genao (Ruby) and Brett Gray (Jamal) have seen their salary bumped to $30,000 and then $40,000 per installment by the streaming service, but are seeking more given the salaries of other cast members from hit Netflix shows (13 Reasons Why, Stranger Things).

The main character of the teen drama 13 Reasons Why, David Minnette managed to successfully increase his earnings last summer, and now sees a payday of $200,000 per episode, which was previously set at $80,000. Minnette's co-stars, Brandon Flynn, Alisha Boe, Justin Prentice, Christian Navarro, Miles Heizer, Devin Druid, and Ross Butler now earn $135,000 per installment, with their pay originally set at $20,000.

The salary disparity between 13 Reasons Why and On My Block may have to do with the varying degrees of success both shows see, according to sources close to the renegotiation. They argue that the teen series is a bigger success worldwide, and one of the most successful shows on the streaming service. However, while that may have been a valid argument in the past, On My Block's season two reeled in a heap of viewers, so much so that it has received a higher rating on television and film reviewer website, Rotten Tomatoes. The inner-city drama holds a rating of 97 percent, while its counterpart is degrees lower at 52 percent.

Season three of On My Block has yet to be announced, but can be expected to return in March of next year, following the pattern of its previous seasons.