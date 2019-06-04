Ozuna-Secret-Life-Of-Pets-Song
Ozuna Remixes "It's Gonna Be Lovely Day" For 'Secret Life of Pets 2'

June 4, 2019 - 3:51 pm by Beatriz da Costa

Puerto Rican Latin trap singer, Ozuna is known for his hits "La Modelo" and "Síguelo Bailando," but his fans will get to see another side to the singer thanks to the release of The Secret Life of Pets 2 this Friday, (June 7).

The singer-songwriter has partnered with Universal Pictures and Illumination for a remix of LunchMoney Lewis' "It's Gonna Be a Lovely Day" for the animated film's soundtrack. The lyric video for the remix debuted this morning (June 4) and features pets and humans showing off their Zumba moves to the beat of the song.

The song is sure to be a hit amongst the moviegoers of the film, so it'll be another banger that Ozuna can add to his list.

Unlike the original version of the track, Ozuna's remix is both in Spanish and English, giving it more potential for a global impact. The sequel to the 2016 movie will see the return of A-List actors such as Kevin Hart and Eric Stonestreet, and will also welcome Tiffany Haddish to its roster.

Don't miss out on this soon-to-be box office hit and keep an eye out for Ozuna's remix of "It's Gonna Be a Lovely Day."

Cardi-B-To-Release-New-Single-Press
Cardi B arrives as Fashion Nova Presents: Party With Cardi at Hollywood Palladium on May 8, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Fashion Nova

Cardi B To Release New Single "Press" This Week

Cardi B is back with more heat.

The entertainer announced Monday (May 27) "Press" will officially drop on Friday (May 31). The news also arrived with an image of Cardi sitting pretty in a courtroom with handcuffs,  inspired by infamous serial killer Aileen Wuornos.

Wuornos, a former sex worker, was sentenced to death after being convicted for the murders of seven men between 1989 and 1990. The Michigan native maintained her innocence, claiming she killed the men in self-defense after they raped or attempted to rape her. Her infamous trial was highlighted in Hollywood when Charlize Theron portrayed the infamous figure in the 2003 film, Monster.

PRESS SINGLE AND OFFICIAL COVER ART DROPS THIS FRIDAY 5/31 pic.twitter.com/UMyASZirjD

— iamcardib (@iamcardib) May 28, 2019

There might be more layers to the track as the award-winning artist mentioned the official cover art will drop on Friday. Cardi previously released a teaser of the single in December 2018, racking up millions of views on Instagram.

Fans longed for the full release but instead, we've been treated to singles like "Money," "Please Me" with Bruno Mars and guest spots like "Wish Wish" on DJ Khaled's latest project, Son of Asahd.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

PRESS SINGLE AND OFFICIAL ART WORK DROPS THIS WEEK ON 5/31 !!!

A post shared by MOSTHATEDCARDI (@iamcardib) on May 27, 2019 at 5:34pm PDT

Enjoy a teaser of the track on a 2-minute loop below.

Romeo-Santos-First-Latin-Aritst-MetLife
In this handout photo provided by One Voice: Somos Live!, Romeo Santos performs onstage at One Voice: Somos Live! A Concert For Disaster Relief at Marlins Park on October 14, 2017 in Miami, Florida.
Photo by Rick Diamond/One Voice: Somos Live!/Getty Images

Romeo Santos Makes History As The First Latino Performer To Headline MetLife Concert

Romeo Santos is making history and his fans have the most to gain from it.

On September 21, Santos will perform at MetLife Stadium making him the first Latin artist to do so. The venue holds up to 80,00 seats, which is more than enough for Santos' fans who will go see the singer perform his recent number one album, Utopia.

The one-day event will be called, UTOPIA the Concert, and Santos, the King of Bachata has already taken to his social media to express his appreciation on being chosen to make history at the stadium.

"I've never performed in such a prestigious venue, not even when I was a part of Aventura or in my solo career," the 37-year-old said in a video posted to his Instagram account about his upcoming concert. The "Odio" singer shouldn't face too much of a challenge in filling up the MetLife stadium seats.

In 2014 he sold out two Yankee Stadium shows, the stadium holds over 50,000 people; during his Golden Tour he sold out New York's Madison Square Garden three times. His draw power is undeniably huge, so tickets may be hard to come by once they go on sale.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

21 De Septiembre #UT🌍PIATheConcert #MetLife. ¡Pendiente a mis redes para la fecha de la preventa!

A post shared by Romeo Santos (@romeosantos) on May 20, 2019 at 11:41am PDT

Fans can expect Santos to perform hits from his Utopia album, which includes records with fellow Dominican singers Frank Reyes, Anthony Santos, Monchy & Alexandria, and his former group Aventura.

Ticket information is not yet available but is to be expected soon.

Gang Member May Testify Against Defendants In 'Junior' Guzman-Feliz' Murder Trial

A member of the Trinitarios gang who witnessed the fatal stabbing of Bronx teenager Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz may take the stand against five defendants this week.

The first of two murder trials for the killing of Junior Guzman-Feliz began earlier this month, NBC4 New York reports. Antonio Rodriguez Hernandez Santiago (24), Jonaiki Martinez Estrella (24), Jose Muniz (21) and Manuel Rivera (18) and Elvin Garcia (23) were given second-degree murder, manslaughter, conspiracy, gang assault and criminal possession of weapon charges for the June 2018 stabbing of the 15-year-old.

It was previously reported that the leader of the Trinitarios gang assisted the police with information about the defendant but it isn't known if he is the same witness who will testify this week.

A total of eleven women and one man make up the jury. During the first few days of the trial, the courtroom watched three clips from the harrowing incident that showed Guzman-Feliz before and after the attack. The teen was reportedly stabbed by the defendants in a case of mistaken identity.

One of the clips was never seen by the public and showed the attackers dragging Junior out of the grocery story with the teen fighting back as the gang yielded machete and knives. Later in the trial, jurors were shown 13 different angles and the six locations of the group looking for the teen.

As family members sobbed in the court, prosecutors claimed that Junior's murder was premeditated given the weapons used. But defense attorneys deemed most of Junior's wounds as "superficial" and noted how the cut to his throat was the cause of his death. They also claimed four of the defendants did not intend to kill Junior. The defense rilled up the court, including Junior's family.

"Why would they need those weapons if they're not trying to kill someone?" sister-in-law Ione Guierrez told ABC7. "I need somebody to explain that to me." Junior's father was later escorted out of the courtroom for using profanity as the defendants reportedly laughed during the trial. "These guys are sitting there, just looking at us, just literally laughing," supporter Ilene Mariez told reporters. "The family got really really upset, and the father, towards the end, he was so upset he was using profanity," Mariez added. "So they pulled him from the courtroom."

Defense attorneys cross-examined witnesses like a woman who saw what happened from her apartment window. The witness said Junior motioned for her to call the police. After heading outside to help the teen, she said in disturbing detail his last word was "water."

A total of 14 people are facing jail time for Junior's death. The other nine suspects who are accused of taking part in other aspects of the assault will have a pretrial hearing dated for June 17.

Junior's passing sent waves around the country as clips were seen on social media. A number of celebrities took part in the #JusticeforJunior movement like Carmelo Anthony, Cardi B, Lala Anthony, Rihanna and Wesley Snipes. The street where Junior died was changed from Bathgate Avenue to Lesandro Junior Guzman Way. He was also honored by the NYPD with a scholarship created in his name. The teen was a member of the NYPD's Explores Program and had an interest in becoming a police officer.

"He was one of the good kids in the Bronx," his mother said at the time of his death. "He has never been in any fight, never, in 15 years. He was innocent. He never grew up on the streets. He was with me all the time."

If found guilty, the five defendants will face life in prison.

