Ozuna-New-Song-Amor-Genuino
Ozuna visits the SiriusXM studios for its Town Hall on March 26, 2019 in New York City.
Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Ozuna's "Amor Genuino" Puts A Lovely Twist On Urbano Ballads

June 5, 2019 - 12:29 pm by Desire Thompson

Ozuna's hits usually run in parallel lines–there's a flow that puts your hips in a trance and your heart on front street. But with the urbano star's latest musical offering, the award-winning artist proves slowing things down can still leave his fans turning up.

Released Tuesday (June 4) "Amor Genuino" is a lovely piano ballad that speaks to hearts that haven't even broken yet. With accountability and honestly carrying his intentions, the singer calls for his love to understand his Amor Genuino (genuine love). He also assures his lovebug that his efforts were real, despite the clouds that might've blocked his judgment.

The track enjoyed traction on social media as everyone cried in Spanish over the song. A stark difference between his previous release "Baila Baila Baila," Ozuna's choice to warm everyone up with a slow jam has worked in his favor. The singer has showcased his ability to belt out a ballad or two (hear the sad boy truths of "Aura" and to an extent, "Una Flor"), but "Amor Genuino" leaves us beyond curious for what's to come on the long-delayed third project, Nibiru.

Expected to drop in April, Ozuna has decided to push the project towards a summer release. A source also confirmed to Billboard that another track “Te Soñe de Nuevo," will drop Thursday.

While we soak up our feelings, enjoy some of the best reactions to "Amor Genuino" below.

In This Story:

Popular

Self-Made: Jay-Z Officially Named Hip-Hop's First Billionaire

From the Web

More on Vibe

Ozuna-Secret-Life-Of-Pets-Song
Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Ozuna Remixes "It's Gonna Be Lovely Day" For 'Secret Life of Pets 2'

Puerto Rican Latin trap singer, Ozuna is known for his hits "La Modelo" and "Síguelo Bailando," but his fans will get to see another side to the singer thanks to the release of The Secret Life of Pets 2 this Friday, (June 7).

The singer-songwriter has partnered with Universal Pictures and Illumination for a remix of LunchMoney Lewis' "It's Gonna Be a Lovely Day" for the animated film's soundtrack. The lyric video for the remix debuted this morning (June 4) and features pets and humans showing off their Zumba moves to the beat of the song.

The song is sure to be a hit amongst the moviegoers of the film, so it'll be another banger that Ozuna can add to his list.

Unlike the original version of the track, Ozuna's remix is both in Spanish and English, giving it more potential for a global impact. The sequel to the 2016 movie will see the return of A-List actors such as Kevin Hart and Eric Stonestreet, and will also welcome Tiffany Haddish to its roster.

Don't miss out on this soon-to-be box office hit and keep an eye out for Ozuna's remix of "It's Gonna Be a Lovely Day."

Continue Reading
Cardi-B-To-Release-New-Single-Press
Cardi B arrives as Fashion Nova Presents: Party With Cardi at Hollywood Palladium on May 8, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Fashion Nova

Cardi B To Release New Single "Press" This Week

Cardi B is back with more heat.

The entertainer announced Monday (May 27) "Press" will officially drop on Friday (May 31). The news also arrived with an image of Cardi sitting pretty in a courtroom with handcuffs,  inspired by infamous serial killer Aileen Wuornos.

Wuornos, a former sex worker, was sentenced to death after being convicted for the murders of seven men between 1989 and 1990. The Michigan native maintained her innocence, claiming she killed the men in self-defense after they raped or attempted to rape her. Her infamous trial was highlighted in Hollywood when Charlize Theron portrayed the infamous figure in the 2003 film, Monster.

PRESS SINGLE AND OFFICIAL COVER ART DROPS THIS FRIDAY 5/31 pic.twitter.com/UMyASZirjD

— iamcardib (@iamcardib) May 28, 2019

There might be more layers to the track as the award-winning artist mentioned the official cover art will drop on Friday. Cardi previously released a teaser of the single in December 2018, racking up millions of views on Instagram.

Fans longed for the full release but instead, we've been treated to singles like "Money," "Please Me" with Bruno Mars and guest spots like "Wish Wish" on DJ Khaled's latest project, Son of Asahd.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

PRESS SINGLE AND OFFICIAL ART WORK DROPS THIS WEEK ON 5/31 !!!

A post shared by MOSTHATEDCARDI (@iamcardib) on May 27, 2019 at 5:34pm PDT

Enjoy a teaser of the track on a 2-minute loop below.

Continue Reading
Romeo-Santos-First-Latin-Aritst-MetLife
In this handout photo provided by One Voice: Somos Live!, Romeo Santos performs onstage at One Voice: Somos Live! A Concert For Disaster Relief at Marlins Park on October 14, 2017 in Miami, Florida.
Photo by Rick Diamond/One Voice: Somos Live!/Getty Images

Romeo Santos Makes History As The First Latino Performer To Headline MetLife Concert

Romeo Santos is making history and his fans have the most to gain from it.

On September 21, Santos will perform at MetLife Stadium making him the first Latin artist to do so. The venue holds up to 80,00 seats, which is more than enough for Santos' fans who will go see the singer perform his recent number one album, Utopia.

The one-day event will be called, UTOPIA the Concert, and Santos, the King of Bachata has already taken to his social media to express his appreciation on being chosen to make history at the stadium.

"I've never performed in such a prestigious venue, not even when I was a part of Aventura or in my solo career," the 37-year-old said in a video posted to his Instagram account about his upcoming concert. The "Odio" singer shouldn't face too much of a challenge in filling up the MetLife stadium seats.

In 2014 he sold out two Yankee Stadium shows, the stadium holds over 50,000 people; during his Golden Tour he sold out New York's Madison Square Garden three times. His draw power is undeniably huge, so tickets may be hard to come by once they go on sale.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

21 De Septiembre #UT🌍PIATheConcert #MetLife. ¡Pendiente a mis redes para la fecha de la preventa!

A post shared by Romeo Santos (@romeosantos) on May 20, 2019 at 11:41am PDT

Fans can expect Santos to perform hits from his Utopia album, which includes records with fellow Dominican singers Frank Reyes, Anthony Santos, Monchy & Alexandria, and his former group Aventura.

Ticket information is not yet available but is to be expected soon.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Movies & TV

8h ago

Jay-Z May Be Recruited To 'Shark Tank' Amid Billionaire Status

News

19h ago

Nipsey Hussle’s Brother Competing With Crips To Trademark “The Marathon Continues”

National

1d ago

Linda Fairstein Says 'When They See Us' Is "A Basket Of Lies"