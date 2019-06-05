Ozuna visits the SiriusXM studios for its Town Hall on March 26, 2019 in New York City.

Ozuna's "Amor Genuino" Puts A Lovely Twist On Urbano Ballads

Ozuna's hits usually run in parallel lines–there's a flow that puts your hips in a trance and your heart on front street. But with the urbano star's latest musical offering, the award-winning artist proves slowing things down can still leave his fans turning up.

Released Tuesday (June 4) "Amor Genuino" is a lovely piano ballad that speaks to hearts that haven't even broken yet. With accountability and honestly carrying his intentions, the singer calls for his love to understand his Amor Genuino (genuine love). He also assures his lovebug that his efforts were real, despite the clouds that might've blocked his judgment.

The track enjoyed traction on social media as everyone cried in Spanish over the song. A stark difference between his previous release "Baila Baila Baila," Ozuna's choice to warm everyone up with a slow jam has worked in his favor. The singer has showcased his ability to belt out a ballad or two (hear the sad boy truths of "Aura" and to an extent, "Una Flor"), but "Amor Genuino" leaves us beyond curious for what's to come on the long-delayed third project, Nibiru.

Expected to drop in April, Ozuna has decided to push the project towards a summer release. A source also confirmed to Billboard that another track “Te Soñe de Nuevo," will drop Thursday.

While we soak up our feelings, enjoy some of the best reactions to "Amor Genuino" below.

Last summer it was “Te Bote” and now “Amor Genuino” WHO TF HURT OZUNA! pic.twitter.com/ujxYLpnFY2 — ronnycutzzz💈 (@RonnyGuzman18) June 5, 2019

Me: after Ozuna drops his new song pic.twitter.com/K7XtpqLaX3 — 🏁🏁 (@lordflvckox) June 5, 2019

Ozuna knew exactly what he was doing when he dropped amor genuino pic.twitter.com/lDqNmnsUfZ — liz (@lizxht) June 5, 2019

Me listening to Ozuna’s “Amor Genuino “ pic.twitter.com/wqq2I26jPU — Kimberly (@Kimmbareli) June 5, 2019

Ozuna really hit different at this time pic.twitter.com/9hiWiIeW2L — Don Miguel (@m_guerreroo) June 5, 2019