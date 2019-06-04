Woman Who Called Michelle Obama An "Ape" Sentenced For Defrauding FEMA

A West Virginia woman who called Michelle Obama an "ape" has been sentenced to prison for embezzling the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Pamela Taylor, 57, took to Facebook in November 2016 shortly after Donald Trump was elected and expressed relief that the Obamas would no longer be in office. "It will be refreshing to have a classy, beautiful, dignified First Lady in the White House. I'm tired of seeing an ape in heels."

Taylor was fired shortly thereafter.

According to reports, Taylor was the director of the Clay County Development Corporation when she was sentenced to 10 months inside a federal prison for defrauding FEMA $18,000. In February, she pled guilty to falsely registering $18,000 after flooding in Clay County killed 23 people.

Taylor alleged her primary residence had been damaged in the flood and that she was staying in a rental property, however, she never moved and still lived in her unaffected home.

“Taylor’s fraudulent scheme took FEMA dollars away from those who needed it the most,” U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart said. “Federal disaster benefits are critical to rebuilding infrastructure, homes and lives — not for lining the pockets of individuals who suffered no loss.”

Taylor reportedly paid $18, 149.04 in restitution and was also fined $10,000.

“Defrauding federal programs is always an egregious act," Mark Tasky, special agent in charge, U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Office of Inspector General, in a statement. "Disaster relief fraud is even more serious because of the limited nature of the funds intended to assist Americans in their time of greatest need."