Phaedra Parks’ Ex-Husband, Apollo Nida, Released From Prison After Five Years

Apollo Nida is somewhat of a free man. Phaedra Parks’ ex-husband was released from prison over the weekend and transferred to a halfway house.

The onetime reality star, who appeared on the Real Housewives of Atlanta alongside Parks,’ served five years for fraud and identity theft.

Nida was originally scheduled for release in 2020 but a judge shortened his sentence by a year. He was freed from New Jersey’s Federal Correctional Institution, Fort Dix and moved to a Philadelphia halfway house where he is expected to remain until October, according to BravoTV.com.

The newly-released Nida was spotted near the halfway house on Sunday (June 2) with his fiancée, Sherien Almufti, in tow. The couple have reportedly been engaged for three years.

Parks and Nida share two sons, Ayden, 9, and Dylan, 6. The pair married in 2009 but the union fell apart amid Nida’s legal predicament, and the tension between the two played out on RHOA. The former couple’s divorce was finalized in 2017.