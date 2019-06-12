rainbow-flag
Carl Court

Philadelphia's First Openly Gay Deputy Sheriff Found Dead

June 12, 2019 - 4:07 pm by Shenequa Golding

Dante Austin, Philadelphia's first openly gay deputy sheriff, was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

“This is a tragedy for the sheriff’s office, Deputy Austin’s family and the local LGBTQ community,” Sheriff Jewell Williams said. “We send our deepest condolences to Dante’s family, and the many colleagues and community members whose lives he touched with his limitless kindness, expansive heart, and remarkable talent.”

A rainbow-colored flag flew at half-staff at City Hall Friday (June 7) after news circulated of the 27-year-old's unexpected death.

Austin, who was a U.S. Army Veteran, scored the highest on the deputy sheriff’s exam when he was hired in November 2013. Austin then moved up the ranks and became a sergeant on July 1.

“Dante worked tirelessly, always, to lift up the most marginalized among us, to secure safety and protection for the most vulnerable, and to serve his community with unparalleled dedication and a warmth and generosity that moved so many of us,” the Mayor’s Commission on LGBT Affairs said.

“Dante’s legacy is one of boldness, bravery, compassion, and an unfailing commitment to a kinder and more just world for all. As we move forward in mourning and honoring our friend and colleague, may we cherish and celebrate the ways he changed us, improved our city, and protected and saved lives.”

In This Story:

Popular

Dwyane Wade, Isiah Thomas And More React To Kevin Durant's Injury

From the Web

More on Vibe

kellen-winslow-jr-mistrial-rape-case
J. Meric

Jury Deadlocked On Remaining Counts In Kellen Winslow Jr Rape Trial

While a San Diego jury convicted former NFL player Kellen Winslow Jr of raping a 58-year-old homeless woman, they couldn't, however, agree on the other eight counts against him Tuesday (June 11.)

Winslow's legal team motioned to have the undecided charges dismissed in regards to the alleged rape of 54-year-old hitchhiker and an unconscious teen. The judge denied the request.

On Monday, the jury--made up of eight men and four women--found Winslow guilty of an attack on a homeless woman in the Encinitas beach community of north San Diego. The 35-year-old was also found guilty of indecent exposure and lewd conduct involving two other women.

All five women reportedly testified during Winslow's nine-day trial. The defense alleged the women concocted stories in hopes to gain some of Winslow $40 million fortune during his 10 seasons in the NFL. However, many of them said they didn't know who he was or that he was famous during their encounter with him.

The tight end played for Cleveland, Tampa Bay, New England, and the New York Jets.

Prosecutors allege that the Hall of Famer felt emboldened by his fame to abuse women. Dan Owens called Winslow "a wolf in sheep's clothing."

The homeless woman, who was 58 years old at the time, said Winslow befriended her and then attacked her next to his car in May 2018. The hitchhiker said he drove her to a shopping center and raped her inside his hummer in March 2018. As news of the attacks became more prominent, a woman came forward an alleged Wilson raped her when she was 17 and he was 19.

Winslow's defense team said the women's testimonies were inconsistent. However, prosecutors maintained the gist of their stories remained the same. Winslow's DNA was found on one of the accuser's pants and GPS locations placed him where the women say they were attacked.

Winslow now faces nine years in prison, if found guilty of all nine counts, he could go to jail for life.

Continue Reading
caution-tape-1516411659
Getty Images

Grieving Mother Says L.A. County Deputies “Murdered” Her Son

The mother of a black man shot and killed by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies in Inglewood, Calif. last week says that her son was “innocent” of wrongdoing and “murdered” by police.

Edtwon Stamps, 27, was pronounced dead at a local hospital after being shot multiple times last Thursday (June 4). Stamps, who worked as a bus driver, was staying at a hotel in Inglewood when he went out to get pizza, his mother, Kaylah Jordan, said.

The shooting erupted at around 10:30 p.m. local time.

“All I know is I got a call, they said my son had been shot. That supposedly he had opened fire on some officers,” Jordan told CBS Los Angeles.

Jordan maintained that her son did nothing wrong. “I just want you to know that my son is innocent. He was murdered.”

Authorities dd not release information about the shooting until 15 hours after Stamps was killed.

The L.A. County Sheriff's department claim that Stamps somehow ended up in the front seat of a deputy squad car at one point during the encounter. He was shot at least three times, according to his mother.  One of the squad cars at the scene was also left riddled with bullets.

Although police would not confirm exactly how many shots were fired at Stamps, a witness told CBS LA that they heard at least a dozen shots.

Deputies reportedly began following Stamps because he was “acting suspiciously.” Stamps allegedly opened fire on officers, according to the L.A. County Sheriff's office.  A witness reported seeing a “shootout” between Stamps and deputies.

“Everybody be advised, suspect is down. Suspect is inside the patrol vehicle,” someone can be heard saying on a police scanner, as reported by KTLA. “We have, uh, numerous deputies that are holding the suspect at gunpoint. He’s going to be seated in the front seat of the patrol vehicle. There’s going to be 417 (gun) in his waistband.”

Stamps was the third police-involved fatal shooting in Los Angles County within a 24-hour period.

See more on the shooting below.

Continue Reading
new-york-may-decriminalize-sex-work
Hannah Peters

New York May Become The First State To Decriminalize Sex Work

Two New York senators introduced a bill that would decriminalize sex work and remove prior charges related to prostitution from a sex worker's record. If passed, New York would become the first state to legalize it in the country.

Sen. Jessica Ramon and Sen. Julia Salazar along with the advocacy group Decrim NY introduced the progressive bill at the New York State Assembly this week. If passed, in New York it would be legal to buy and sell sex under certain circumstances. The bill would regulate where prostitution can take place, in hopes to make sex workers safer.

Under the new legislation, any misdemeanor charges related to prostitution would be removed, however, prostitution near a school would still remain a misdemeanor. The penal code won't change or outlaw sex trafficking as it relates to minors.

"We want to bring sex workers out of the shadows and ensure that they are protected," Ramos said. "We will finally make strides against trafficking by empowering sex workers to report violence against them. Sex work is work and everyone has an inherent right to a safe workplace."

Rebecca Zipkin and Alexi Meyers both members of a nonprofit group that advocate for sex trafficking victims supports protecting sex workers but says decriminalizing it doesn't make conditions safer.

"Most often it increases sex trafficking," Zipkin said."If you legalize, you are condoning brothels to become businesses and pimps to become business managers. That's what we've seen around the world. The argument about safety is false."

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Music News

1d ago

Lil Duval And Charlamagne Tha God Team Up For "Black Men Don't Cheat": Listen

Music News

1d ago

Rihanna Is Shedding Light On The Sudan Massacre

News

1d ago

Wait A Minute: Linda Fairstein Inspired 'Law And Order: SVU'?