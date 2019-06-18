FX Series 'Pose' Returning For Third Season

Just a week after its season two debut, FX's Pose has been renewed for a third season. The drama, first set in the 1980s and now the 1990s, has been applauded for its portrayal of transgender characters by transgender actors and has been on the receiving end of accolades during awards season.

Season two of Pose faired much better than season one, although the first season isn't so far behind. According to Deadline, the newest season has scored a 96 percent rating on RottenTomatoes.com and on its premiere day, drew in 1.2 million viewers compared to the first season's 1.04 million watchers.

"Pose has elevated our culture and the TV landscape like few shows before it, and we are honored to partner with co-creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Steven Canals on a third season,” John Landgraf, FX chairman said in a statement. "Our thanks to the entire creative team, including Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Alexis Martin Woodall, Sherry Marsh, Janet Mock, Our Lady J, Erica Kay, the amazing cast and crew and everyone at Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions for this incredibly entertaining, enlightening and groundbreaking series.”

This past awards season, Pose took him a Dorian Award for LGBTQ Show of the Year, a Peabody Award and a GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Drama Series. Season three of the show can be expected to air June 2020.