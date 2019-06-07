Final Season Of Power To Premiere At Madison Square Garden

One of the world's most famous arenas will host the NYC-based series.

The sixth and final season of Power will take over Starz in two months and fans can get a sneak peak. According to Deadline, five days before the world premiere, New York's Madison Square Garden is opening its doors to the public on Aug. 20 for a special premiere.

Aside from celebrating his own show as an executive producer, 50 Cent will take the mic alongside other special guests set to perform. Creator Courtney Kemp will be in attendance as well as the lead cast: Omari Hardwick, Lela Loren, Nautri Naughton, Joseph Sikora, Michael Rainey Jr., Rotimi and LaLa Anthony.

The sixth season, "Final Betrayal," is coming with 15-episodes, and premiering on Aug. 25. Power fans need not fret. Reportedly, spinoffs of the NYC-based series are in the works.

Kemp took to her Instagram to wish her farewell of the season. "Thank you cast, crew, fans and most of all GOD for this experience, for all the tears and laughs on this set," she wrote. "Goodbye to the penthouse for the final time we shot there and last night I was there or the last. It's really the end, y'all."

Reservations for the Madison Square Garden premiere will not be available until July 9.