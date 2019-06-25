AJA-I-Aint-Left-VIBE-Premiere
AJ Jordan

Premiere: Aja Is Shaping Their Raps With Confident Candor On "I Ain't Left"

June 25, 2019 - 12:37 pm by Alexis Reese

Sometimes you have to remind folks you're the s**t. This is heard throughout Aja's latest single, "I Aint' Left."

The track contains their reliable swaggy confident nature along with bits of dominating lyrics. Speaking to VIBE, Aja reveals the track is a response critic who has questioned their pretty successful career. "'I Ain't Left' is about people giving me negative feedback on things they know nothing about and saying I don't deserve to make my dreams come true as an artist," they said.

"A lot of people told me to write about my struggles as an up-and-coming musician who's creating a new blueprint for queer artists coming from reality TV, and this track is what came out of it."

A fan favorite from the ninth season of RuPaul's Drag Race and the third season of RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars Aja captivated screens and unleashed their rap persona in 2017. A self-identified nonbinary queer artist and performer who's pronouns are "they/them," Aja has proved their lyrical abilities while going bar for bar with the sharpest talent in the industry like CupkakKe and Rico Nasty.

Currently, Aja is reading their next EP, ALL CAPS for Friday (June 28). The project is a follow up to their debut album BOX OFFICE. 

The Brooklyn native connects with fans, their struggles as it deals with race, gender and sexual identity, class, and sexuality. They have become an impactful figure in the LGBTQ+ community as well as an international role model.

Aja recently dominated the Wynwood Pride's LGBTQ music festival last weekend.

Listen to "I Ain't Left" below.

Popular

Watch Video

Nipsey Hussle's Family Delivers Powerful Message At 2019 BET Awards

From the Web

More on Vibe

Premiere: Varsity P Creates A Genius Marketing Plan On "PRODUCT"

 Varsity P is using his business savvy and artistry to sell his creations. The Brooklyn native has created a type of merchandise that he wants to sell with urgency with the help of his street-smart sensibilities. In the visuals for “PRODUCT,” he’s seen rapping in a home-style studio set up with two beautiful ladies in lingerie bagging USB flasks in small crack files.

In real life, P is selling the USB files for $100 a piece, which include his debut album House Down From The Liquor and other exclusive content. This marketing campaign is titled the 588 Initiative, which pays homage to the building where he resides at in Bushwick, Brooklyn. His goal is to sell 588 copies. Each purchase includes a T-Shirt and tickets to Varsity P’s latest concert.

P’s strategy is reminiscent of the late Nipsey Hussle’s plan in 2013, when he sold 1,000 copies of his mixtape Crenshaw for $100 each. Jay-Z quickly took notice and bought 100 copies of the project. According to Forbes, Nip made $1000,000 off in revenue.

P’s story is about his rough childhood growing up in Brooklyn and still wanting to accomplish his dreams of rap super stardom,  Watch the video for "PRODUCT" above.

 

Continue Reading
Dana-Williams-vibe-Holiday-VIDEO
VEVO

Premiere: Dana Williams Refuses To Take A Dive Into Toxic Love In Visuals For "Holiday"

Breaking the cycle of a seething love can be liberating as Dana Williams showcases in her creative video for "Holiday."

Directed by Naomi Christie, Williams gleefully parades in a soft pink wonderland after getting over a toxic lover. With production from Alex Da Kid (Rihanna, Skylar Grey), "Holiday" is soft but pulsating thanks to its heavy drums and ethereal harmony. The visuals lock you in as Williams celebrates her freedom in a pink pool that translates into a makeshift temple.

Minimal but alluring, the video's pleasant twist makes the gentle track almost sinister in nature. "Holiday is an expression of self-love and realizing that is it better to be alone than in the company of a turbulent relationship," Williams tells VIBE. 

The singer-songwriter also shared her chemistry with Christie. "When Naomi Christie [the director] found this ethereal pink pool, I knew it was the perfect location for the song," she said. "This is one of my favorite videos because it beautifully reflects the light melody and heavy production with the soft visuals and dark twist at the end."

Williams's voice is jazzy yet classical with an undeniable spirit of Ella Fitzgerald and Billie Holiday. The comparisons are huge but rightfully given. The LA-based singer has brought her bounce of black girl magic to the most gritty rap tunes like Freddie Gibbs' "The Hard" and Boogie's  "Sunroof" and Rejjie Snow's "Room 27." Without being anyone other than herself, Dana's other tracks like "Honey" have been a favorite in the R&B alternative scene as it earned a spot on Spotify's "Fresh Finds" playlist.

Williams' musical DNA also carries a strong sense of self, a trait that's hard to find in a sea of songs about the turn-up (See her tunes "Damage," "Miles For You" and The Lonely One EP to experience this). Her unique place in soul has also aligned her with superstar producer Alex Da Kid and a position with on the KIDinaKORNER/Island Records imprint.

The singer is currently preparing her label debut with "Holiday" being the perfect introduction to those looking for something real.

Check out the visuals for "Holiday" up top.

Continue Reading
Lil-Nas-X-Panini-New-Music
Rapper Lil Nas X Visits Music Choice on May 01, 2019 in New York City.
Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Lil Nas X Comes Alive In The Night Time With New Single "Panini"

Lil Nas X isn't on the old town road anymore.

The breakout artist behind the chart-topping single "Old Town Road" has followed up with "Panini," which feels like a distant cousin to Travis Scott's tasty hits. Produced by Dot da Genius (Kid Cudi, Kanye West) and Take a Daytrip (Sheck Wes, 6ix9ine), the short but enjoyable track is a solid glimpse of his genre-bending abilities.

The 20-year-old shows off his strong ear with "Panini" being an interpolation of Nirvana's 1991 track, "In Bloom." On Thursday (June 20), the artist took to Twitter to praise Frances Bean Cobain, the daughter of the late Kurt Cobain for her blessing.

panini interpolates parts of nirvana’s “in bloom”. special thank you to frances bean cobain for this!! 🖤

— nope (@LilNasX) June 20, 2019

Nas X is clearly an artist that isn't bound to any musical genre so, it will be interesting to see which different kinds of paths his EP will take. In an interview with Zane Lowe on Beats 1 (still donning his cowboy hat) he expressed his desire to see Drake hop on a remix of the newly released single.

 

"I really want this to happen, I already know it's going to happen [for] Drake to get on the remix of "Panini," he said. When it comes to his upcoming EP 7, the says it's worth something listening very closely to.

"I want you to picture listening to every single thing," he said. "You can't just listen and be on your phone the whole time 'cause you might miss something. It's going to be great, you're going to love it and you're going to relax. Lil Nas X isn't going anywhere anytime soon."

Stream "Panini" here and watch the audio presentation below.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

News

9h ago

Michael Jackson's Estate Remembers Him On 10th Anniversary Of His Death

Features

8h ago

Interview: Freddie Gibbs Talks Upcoming 'Bandana' Album And Acting Ambitions

Music News

1d ago

Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, Travis Scott To Headline Inaugural Day N Vegas Fest