Premiere: Aja Is Shaping Their Raps With Confident Candor On "I Ain't Left"

Sometimes you have to remind folks you're the s**t. This is heard throughout Aja's latest single, "I Aint' Left."

The track contains their reliable swaggy confident nature along with bits of dominating lyrics. Speaking to VIBE, Aja reveals the track is a response critic who has questioned their pretty successful career. "'I Ain't Left' is about people giving me negative feedback on things they know nothing about and saying I don't deserve to make my dreams come true as an artist," they said.

"A lot of people told me to write about my struggles as an up-and-coming musician who's creating a new blueprint for queer artists coming from reality TV, and this track is what came out of it."

A fan favorite from the ninth season of RuPaul's Drag Race and the third season of RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars Aja captivated screens and unleashed their rap persona in 2017. A self-identified nonbinary queer artist and performer who's pronouns are "they/them," Aja has proved their lyrical abilities while going bar for bar with the sharpest talent in the industry like CupkakKe and Rico Nasty.

Currently, Aja is reading their next EP, ALL CAPS for Friday (June 28). The project is a follow up to their debut album BOX OFFICE.

The Brooklyn native connects with fans, their struggles as it deals with race, gender and sexual identity, class, and sexuality. They have become an impactful figure in the LGBTQ+ community as well as an international role model.

Aja recently dominated the Wynwood Pride's LGBTQ music festival last weekend.

Listen to "I Ain't Left" below.