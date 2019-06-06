Premiere: Chris Rivers Speaks To Late Father Big Pun On 'Sincerely Me'

Chris Rivers claims that he's the Greatest In The Universe (G.I.T.U.) on his upcoming album, but while claiming that title, he also has to take on something that goes deeper than music: his relationship with his father, the late latino rap legend Big Pun.

On the heartfelt "Sincerely Me," Rivers mourns the death of Pun, who died in February 2000 from issues related to extreme obesity. Rivers was 5 years old back then, and he uses his new song to catch his father up on all that he's missed since his death. He shares forgiveness for his dad's mistakes, wishes he was still alive to help him and the rest of the family, and beams with pride while sharing his own success as a rapper.

"'Sincerely Me' is a heartfelt homage that I used as a letter to my father, Big Pun. I wanted to tell him about my life and the things I have been dealing with since his passing," Rivers told VIBE. "My emotions range from forgiveness, hardships to triumph. It’s a lyrically compact display that I feel shows my growth as both a human and as an artist."

The song appears on his upcoming album, G.I.T.U. He would often utter the phrase to himself through bouts of depression and doubt. The LP, which will be released through Mello Music Group on August 16, 2019, tells the story of that journey.

"G.I.T.U. is a title that fully encompasses the feel of this body of work, because it traverses my mental state, loves had and lost, stories of overcoming obstacles; both internal and external while learning to love myself and becoming the best version of who I could be,” Chris said. “Both as a person and an artist, this record breaks through the boundaries of my personal limitations. Everyone’s world is their own, everyone has their own universe that they are in control of. And in mine---I’m undoubtedly the G.I.T.U.”