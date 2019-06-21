Premiere: Varsity P Creates A Genius Marketing Plan On "PRODUCT"
Varsity P is using his business savvy and artistry to sell his creations. The Brooklyn native has created a type of merchandise that he wants to sell with urgency with the help of his street-smart sensibilities. In the visuals for “PRODUCT,” he’s seen rapping in a home-style studio set up with two beautiful ladies in lingerie bagging USB flasks in small crack files.
In real life, P is selling the USB files for $100 a piece, which include his debut album House Down From The Liquor and other exclusive content. This marketing campaign is titled the 588 Initiative, which pays homage to the building where he resides at in Bushwick, Brooklyn. His goal is to sell 588 copies. Each purchase includes a T-Shirt and tickets to Varsity P’s latest concert.
P’s strategy is reminiscent of the late Nipsey Hussle’s plan in 2013, when he sold 1,000 copies of his mixtape Crenshaw for $100 each. Jay-Z quickly took notice and bought 100 copies of the project. According to Forbes, Nip made $1000,000 off in revenue.
P’s story is about his rough childhood growing up in Brooklyn and still wanting to accomplish his dreams of rap super stardom, Watch the video for "PRODUCT" above.