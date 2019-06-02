Protester Grabs Mic From Sen. Kamala Harris While On Stage At An Event
A protester interrupted Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif) and took her microphone while on stage at a San Francisco event Saturday. (June 1)
The senator spoke at the Big Ideas Forum hosted by MoveOn, when Aidan Cook, a white man ran on stage and grabbed the microphone just as Harris was about to answer a question on the gender pay gap in the country.
Cook said he wanted to get the 2020 presidential hopeful's attention on "a much bigger idea." He was stopped by the moderator, Karine-Jean Pierre before he was removed by security. Harris reportedly answered the question shortly thereafter.
When later questioned by reporters if Cook took into consideration how it would look for him, a white man, to interrupt a woman of color, Cook said he did think about his actions prior.
"I did, Cook said. "I tried to show my profound respect for each of the people onstage.”
Direct Action Everywhere, an animal rights organization, said Cook is an activist who wanted Harris to "support ordinary citizens rescuing animals rather than the factory farms that abuse animals.”
“Families of ordinary Americans are being endangered, and whistleblowers who expose criminal violations are being targeted,” Wayne Hsiung the founder of the group said. “The typical voter — especially in the Democratic Party — doesn’t approve, so we’re asking for the party to end its support for corporate Big Ag,”
News of the incident rippled through Twitter with many upset at the gall of Cook.
Sen Harris has yet to comment on the incident.