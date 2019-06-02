protester-grabs-mic-kamala-harris
Miikka Skaffari

Protester Grabs Mic From Sen. Kamala Harris While On Stage At An Event

June 2, 2019 - 11:06 am by Shenequa Golding

A protester interrupted Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif) and took her microphone while on stage at a San Francisco event Saturday. (June 1)

The senator spoke at the Big Ideas Forum hosted by MoveOn, when Aidan Cook, a white man ran on stage and grabbed the microphone just as Harris was about to answer a question on the gender pay gap in the country.

Cook said he wanted to get the 2020 presidential hopeful's attention on "a much bigger idea." He was stopped by the moderator, Karine-Jean Pierre before he was removed by security. Harris reportedly answered the question shortly thereafter.

When later questioned by reporters if Cook took into consideration how it would look for him, a white man, to interrupt a woman of color, Cook said he did think about his actions prior.

"I did, Cook said. "I tried to show my profound respect for each of the people onstage.”

Direct Action Everywhere, an animal rights organization, said Cook is an activist who wanted Harris to "support ordinary citizens rescuing animals rather than the factory farms that abuse animals.”

“Families of ordinary Americans are being endangered, and whistleblowers who expose criminal violations are being targeted,” Wayne Hsiung the founder of the group said. “The typical voter — especially in the Democratic Party — doesn’t approve, so we’re asking for the party to end its support for corporate Big Ag,”

News of the incident rippled through Twitter with many upset at the gall of Cook.

Sen Harris has yet to comment on the incident.

In This Story:

Popular

Robert Townsend's 'Carmen: A Hip Hopera' Is Coming To Netflix

From the Web

More on Vibe

virginia-beach-shooter-identified
Chip Somodevilla

Suspect Identified In The Virginia Beach Shooting Which Left 12 People Dead

DeWayne Craddock reportedly brushed his teeth at work before he opened fire at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center killing 12 men and women Saturday. (June 1)

Joseph Scott, a colleague, said he spoke to Craddock moments before the horror began.

"I said, 'How are you doing?' He said he was doing OK," Scott recalled. "I asked, 'Any plans for the weekend?' And he said, 'No.' I said, 'Well, have a good day.' And he said the same to me."

Shortly after, Scott, an engineering technician, left work escaping the carnage that followed.

Craddock reportedly walked into the city building and killed a dozen people. Four members of law enforcement responded and followed the sound of gunfire. Police Chief James Cervera said the officers and Craddock engaged in a long shoot out, which resulted in Craddock's death.

The police are still trying to piece together a motive. However, Scott --aware that information about Craddock will be available in the wake of the shooting--said to CNN, "I liked him."

"I worked with him. He was what I thought was a good person. When we were together, we would talk about family, friends, things that we were going to do, trips we were going to take and things like that," Scott said.

Another government employee called Craddock "disgruntled."

While surviving family members begin funeral arrangements, Craddock's family left a note on their expressing their condolences for the lives lost.

"The family of DeWayne Craddock wishes to send our heartfelt condolences to the victims. We are grieving the loss of our loved one," the note reads. "At this time we wish to focus on the victims and the lives loss [sic] during yesterdays tragic event. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who loss [sic] their lives, and those recovering in the hospital."

Continue Reading
Justice Dept Finds FBI Abuse Of Patriot Act Provision
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

FBI Reports Operation Safe Summer Located 231 Missing Children In Atlanta

On Thursday (May 30), the FBI’s Atlanta Field Office notified the public of the status of its Operation Safe Summer (OSS). The initiative, which took place from May 1-24, located and rescued “231 missing and/or exploited children” in the metro area, FOX  5 News reports.

In a statement, Special Agent in charge of FBI Atlanta, Chris Hacker spoke on the operation’s feat. “Thanks to the month-long efforts of our partners, 231 children are no longer vulnerable to predators who would seek to exploit them," Hacker said. “Operation Safe Summer is another example of the FBI’s commitment to protecting our children before they become victims.”

The National Center for Missing Exploited Children (NCMEC) found that in 2018, over the 23,500 runaways reported to the organization, one in seven were assumed to be child sex trafficking victims. A report published by the FBI also notes that in March 2019, an estimate of "419 missing/runaway children on the streets of the five-county Metro Atlanta region" were cataloged.

Recently, CNN published a report on the city’s re-examining of evidence concerning the unsolved murders of children in Atlanta in the late '70s into the early '80s. Backed by new technological advances, the decision seeks to provide closure for families. The revamped investigation will also take into account convicted murderer Wayne Williams,  who's serving life for multiple murders.

Continue Reading
Paramount Pictures, Paramount Players, Tyler Perry Studios and BET Films Present the World Premiere of 'Nobody's Fool'
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

50 Cent Pictured In Studio With Scott Storch

To stir up fans’ excitement, Fifty posted a photo with famed producer Scott Storch, hinting at new music to come. He also name-dropped Dr. Dre who, according to the Power executive, also wants him to return to music. Storch produced Fifty's "Candy Shop," "Just A Lil Bit," and "Get Up."

“Took time off bi**h now we back to work #ScottStorch we got on DR Dre,” Fifty wrote. "Dre said he love what I’m doing in Tv, but he want me back in the studio.” The Queens native's last album, Animal Ambition, was released in 2014. The project boasted singles like "Pilot," "Hold On," and "Smoke" which was co-produced by Dr. Dre.

Took time off bitch now we back to work #ScottStorch we got on DR Dre. Dre said he love what I’m doing in Tv,but he want me back in the studio. #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac pic.twitter.com/C4dSEh6tsu

— 50cent (@50cent) May 31, 2019

In mid-2018, Fifty also hinted at working with another previous collaborator, Eminem, "There’s a few ideas I’ve been working on," Fifty said on Larry King Live! "When I was working with Em in London, he said he had a few ideas that maybe we could work on together." Maybe those studio sessions might find placement on what the "In Da Club" rapper's forthcoming music.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Movies & TV

1d ago

'When They See Us' Cast Talks Tough Choices And Limited Resources: Watch

National

2d ago

Yale University's Student Body Elects First Black President

News

2d ago

Chamillionaire And E-40 To Reward Investment Funding To Minority Startup