R. Kelly's Ex-Manager Indicted For Making Terroristic Threats Against Savage Family

R. Kelly's former manager has been indicted in Georgia for allegedly threatening to kill the father and family of one of his girlfriends, TMZ reports.

The Henry County District Attorney confirmed that James Mason was indicted on Thursday (June 6) on one felony count of making terroristic threats against Timothy Savage, father of Joycelyn Savage. Joycelyn previously appeared on CBS' interview special with Gayle King in Mar. 2019.

Joycelyn Savage's father reportedly went to the police in May 2018 claiming Mason called him and said, "I'm gonna do harm to you and your family, when I see you I'm gonna get you, I'm going to f**king kill you."

The Henry County Sherriff's Dept. issued an arrest warrant for Mason in August 2018. He later turned himself in but was released on $10,000 bond and ordered to stay away from the Savage family.

The attorney for the Savage family, Gerald A. Griggs, responded to Mason's indictment, saying, "today's indictment of Henry James Mason, former manager of R Kelly, further underscores the public accountability that victims and families are pressing on R Kelly and his team."

He continued: "The Savage family will not be bullied or threatened in their quest to reunite with Joycelyn. Let this be a message to all associates of Robert Sylvester Kelly that the Savages are serious about justice and accountability."

Mason's indictment comes shortly after R. Kelly was charged on 11 counts of aggravated sexual assault. He recently pleaded not guilty to all charges.