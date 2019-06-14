2019 NBA Finals - Game Six
Getty Images

Raptors President Allegedly Strikes Cop During Game 6

June 14, 2019 - 9:27 am by VIBE

TMZ reports that Masai Ujiri, the President of the Toronto Raptors, shoved and struck a man who is believed to be a Sheriff's deputy during a celebration at the Oracle Arena, and some of the footage was captured on video.

According to the gossip site, the officer is claiming that Ujiri did not have the proper credentials on him at the time, so he was unaware that he was an executive for the NBA Championship-winning team.

"Alameda County Sheriff’s Office is looking into an alleged misdemeanor battery -- after officials say Ujiri got furious when he was denied access to the court to celebrate after the Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena in Oakland," reports TMZ.

Ujiri was not arrested due to the alleged incident, and he was able to make it inside to give a speech after the team's 4-2 series victory over the Golden State Warriors.

"We are working with the Oakland Police Department to file a report and contact witnesses and review video," Sgt. Ray Kelly with the Alameda County Sheriff's Office reportedly said of the alleged incident.

This is a developing story.

