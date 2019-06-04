Ray J Reportedly Invests $5 Million To Launch Cannabis Company

Ray J wants a slice of the booming marijuana industry. The 38-year-old entrepreneur invested $5 million to launch his new cannabis brand management company called William Ray LA, TMZ reports.

The Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star already has an indoor grow house and will feature pre-rolled indica and sativa joints called, “Ray J’s.” He also plans to offer a Peanut Butter and Jelly strand of marijuana flower, Purple Lyric THC drink edibles, flavored packaging, and more.

“I’m serving as the company with the license to sell and distribute in many states! Starting with Cali , Arizona , Kentucky! Still adding more companies and more brands all year long!!! Things don’t happen over night!! Let’s make this a successful journey,” Ray announced on Instagram Monday (June 3).

According to the company website, William Ray LA also oversees a “myriad of brands” that includes startups to “global giants.”

“We bridge a connection between brands and their audience through culture, values and passion,” reads a message on the site.

William Ray LA, which was co-founded by Ray and music industry executive Dorian Washington, has already worked with more than a dozen brands including Microsoft, Neiman Marcus, Champion, and the NBA.

