Rick Ross And Wale Link On "Act A Fool"
After reassuring fans that Port of Miami 2 will dock soon, Rick Ross assisted the weekend's arrival with his latest single "Act A Fool." The melody features Wale over an energetic instrumental that plays into Ross' luxury rap lifestyle.
"I get exclusive Nikes with the light-up checks/Still scare to get indicted for the white investments/Rich ni**a, bi**h, I got it tatted on me/I'm married to this sh*t, I get my alimony," Ross raps. The melody is reminiscent of the gigantic bass heard on 2010's "B.M.F." Maybe this is a signal of that classic Rozay his fans are used to hearing from the Teflon Don.
On Instagram, the famed rapper shared a message of anticipation for his forthcoming project. "God is the greatest," he began. "Port of Miami started me on this journey. It's only right I bring it back to where it all started. For my day ones to the new ones, this album is for you. Tenth studio album. Get ready. Ride with me. It's time. Port of Miami 2 on the way."
"Act A Fool" arrives a week after Drake released his two-pack, "Omerta" and "Money In The Grave," the latter featuring Ross.
Listen to "Act A Fool" below.