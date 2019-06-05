Sorry Navy: Rihanna Didn't Rent Essex Island For New Album, Officials Say

Three years after "ANTI" released in 2016, Rihanna is reported to be recording her next album on the private Osea Island in England.

Signals for Rihanna's new album remain dim as Essex Island officials denied the entertainer rented Osea Island to work on her album.

Management for Osea Island (in Essex, East England) cleared up reports to BBC Essex, stating that there is no working relationship with them and the entertainer. "We've had no contact with her or her management," a representative told BBC Essex Wednesday (June 5).

The hidden oasis lies in the estuary of the River Blackwater in East England, about a 90-minute drive from London. The 380-acre haven was considered to be a music sanctuary for the singer as The Mirror previously reported how she rented out “quaint little cottages for her entourage.” The source added that the singer wanted to work at her own pace with family surrounding her.

Meanwhile, management for Osea Island shared how the news left them "scratching their heads" since they never crossed paths with Rihanna. Costs to rent the island are a pretty penny–starting at £20,000 or $25,496.50 a day, the island is owned by record producer Nigel Frieda.

Rihanna has a list of other things going on as she recently announced her Fenty Maison line with LVMH and topped Forbes' list of wealthiest female musicians with a smooth $600 million.

The singer has teased possible new music on Instagram, giving us all something to believe in.

Her ninth studio album will mark her first release since ANTI, which dropped in 2016.