Rihanna Explains Why She Hasn't Put Out An Album In Three Years

Fans are thirsty for a new album from Rihanna. Despite the fan cries, however, Rih is standing firm and has yet to produce a new project in three years. In her latest cover story for Interview magazine, the singer explains her musical hiatus.

In conversation with Sarah Paulson, who starred alongside Rihanna in the 2018 film Ocean's 8, the "Work" artist spoke about her busy schedule and the challenges that come with balancing her work life with her personal life.

The singer revealed that she doesn't have a strict sleep schedule because she spends most of her time in meetings pertaining to the many divisions of her growing empire. When she does get a moment to breathe, she said that she takes time to focus on her mental health and wellness. "It’s the reason why an album isn’t being spat out like it used to," she explained. "I used to be in the studio, only the studio, for three months straight, and an album would come out. Now, it’s like a carousel. I do fashion one day, lingerie the next, beauty the next, then music the next. It’s like having a bunch of kids and you need to take care of them all."

Paulson, while understanding, spoke on behalf of Rihanna's fanbase and pressed the singer about when her album is coming. "It really does suck that it can’t just come out because I’m working on a really fun one right now. I’m really happy with a lot of the material we have so far, but I am not going to put it out until it’s complete," she continued. "It makes no sense to rush it, but I want it out. I’ve gotten to the point where I’m like, 'Even if I don’t have the time to shoot videos, I’m going to put an album out.'"

How much longer do we have to wait, you ask? Rihanna doesn't even know the answer to that question. "I wish I knew," she said. "I have blocked off a solid period of time for the studio next month."

Hopefully, that day will come this year. Read Rihanna's full interview here.